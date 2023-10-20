Recalls Just Announced For 2 Popular Frozen Breakfast Items

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, however, there are two early morning meal items that you might want to leave off of your plate right now. Nature's Path Organic Foods is recalling two of its products due to the fact that they may contain trace amounts of undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Anyone who has nut allergies or sensitivity to peanuts will want to stay away from Nature's Path Organic Foods' Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles and Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles. Two batches of the products were potentially contaminated due to a manufacturing error. Both items can be found in the freezer aisle of your local grocery store and come in packs of 6 waffles.

If you're worried that you've picked up the recalled items, check out the bottom of each box for the product info. When it comes to Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles, keep an eye out for a best-before date of Oct. 24, 2023. The lot code is 2C110242 while the UPC code is 0 5844959077 4. As for the Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles, the best-before date is Oct. 26, 2023, the lot number is 2C110262, and the UPC is 0 5844916701 3.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you find that you've picked up the potentially problematic products, you can either return them to the place of purchase for a refund or contact Nature's Path directly at 1-866-880-7284 (Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PST) or email [email protected].

Although no issues or serious reactions have been reported due to the recall, this could be dangerous for someone with a nut allergy. Around 4.6 million adults in the United States suffer from a peanut allergy, according to a study published in February 2021 by The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. Those with a nut allergy can suffer from "mild reactions to severe anaphylaxis" when exposed, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. In extreme cases, this can lead to death.

In fact, The New York Times reported that "[t]he allergies are believed to cause more deaths from anaphylaxis—an acute physiological response that includes lowered blood pressure, shock and constriction of the airways—than any other food allergy, though the precise number is not known."

That's why it's so important for those who have a nut allergy or sensitivity to stay away from food that may have been contaminated, such as the items currently involved in the Nature's Path Organic Foods recall.