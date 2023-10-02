Costco Just Announced Recalls For 3 More Popular Items

The last few weeks have been packed with several major Costco recall announcements–and the list of recalled items just got even longer.

Costco has announced three separate recalls for a pork product, a protein powder, and a children's item all within the past couple of days, bringing its recall total since the start of September up to seven. The first of these recalls came to light on Sept. 9, when Costco customers were notified about an undeclared allergen in Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup. Since then, Costco's suppliers have also announced recalls for pre-cut organic butternut squash, Novaform mattresses, and Culinary Treasures Organic Chicken Bone Broth for reasons ranging from mold growth to potential E. coli contamination.

The pork product included in the three latest recalls is the Kirkland Signature Master Carve Half Ham. Supplier Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats Inc. wrote in a notice to Costco customers on Sept. 29 that the product may have been contaminated with listeria, a bacteria that can cause foodborne illness.

The recalled hams were only sold in California's Bay Area and western Nevada. They all have the "Use/Freeze By" date of Jan. 20, 2024, and a sticker with the lot number 264 – 4, according to the notice. Customers who purchased one of the affected products can return it to their local Costco for a full refund. Sunnyvalley also instructed customers with issues or concerns to contact them at (209) 647-3504.

The second of the new recalls applies to Orgain Organic Protein & Superfoods Powder, specifically, the Creamy Chocolate Fudge with Probiotics variety. In a notice issued to Costco members on Sept. 28, nutrition product company Orgain revealed that they discovered sesame in the powder even though the label doesn't list sesame as an ingredient. While no incidents have been reported, sesame is an allergen and can pose a risk to people with allergies and sensitivities.

Only bottles of the powder with certain lot codes and expiration dates are included in the recall. Customers who recently purchased the product should check the bottom of the bottle to see if it lists one of the few affected lot codes and expiration dates listed on the recall notice.

Those who do have one of the recalled bottles can return it to their local Costco for a full refund. People with any questions or concerns can contact Orgain at (888) 881-4246 or email [email protected].

The third and final new recall applies to the Rainbow Road Book Box. The children's book company Make Believe Ideas issued a product safety recall notice to Costco members on Sept. 21 after receiving reports that plastic binding rings were coming detached from some of their books. The notice warned that these rings could present a serious choking hazard for children, though it hasn't received any injury or choking reports yet.

Customers who purchased the item can return it to their local Costco for a full refund. Alternatively, Make Believe Ideas will issue virtual prepaid cards to customers who visit www.recallrtr.com/rr, register for the recall, and confirm that they'll dispose of the books. People with any questions or concerns about the recall can contact the company at (877) 206-1091.

While Costco has been making plenty of headlines for its recent spate of recalls, it isn't the only retailer that has been facing issues with its products lately. Trader Joe's recalled six items over the span of about five weeks during the summer, including food items that may have contained rocks, metal, or insects.