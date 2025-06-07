8 New Breakfast Foods That Just Landed in Stores

If you’re a breakfast junkie, there are several exciting new food launches that recently hit stores and promise to shake up your mornings. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new convenient go-to, a cereal enthusiast or seeking a quick and nutritious bite, there’s something for everyone. From indulgent treats to protein-packed healthy choices, these eight new arrivals will upgrade your breakfast routine.

Egglife Original and Garlic Egg White Wraps

Nutrition : per serving 2 wraps

Calories : 50 for the original

Fat : .5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 240mg

Carbs : 1g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 11g

The Egglife Original and Garlic Egg White Wraps are ideal for a healthy breakfast on the go.

The 18 pack includes 8 original wraps and 8 roasted garlic & herb wraps and has 11 grams of protein per serving. Fill them with your favorite items like cheese, meat and veggies and you have a tasty healthy meal. While they recently dropped at Sam’s Club, they’re only for a limited time so don’t wait too long.

Eggo Minis Pancakes – Birthday Cake and Protein Minis

Nutrition : per serving 1 pouch

Calories : 110 for the Birthday Cake flavor

Fat : 2g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 170mg

Carbs : 11g (Fiber: <1g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 2g

Pancake fans get ready for two new Eggo flavors–Birthday Cake and Protein Minis. The bite-sized frozen waffles are starting to hit stores like Walmart according to the Instagram account @frontpagefoodfinds.

The Unhealthiest Breakfasts at Fast-Food Chains

Cookies & Crème Milkshake Frosted Flakes

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 140

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 170mg

Carbs : 33g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 13g)

Protein : 2g

Frosted Flakes is a childhood favorite for many and now the iconic brand is rolling out a new flavor. According to the Instagram account @candyhunting shoppers are already starting to find the latest item on shelves at Woodman’s.

Quest Chocolate Protein Shakes

Nutrition : per serving 1 bottle

Calories : 230

Fat : 4g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 400mg

Carbs : 6g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 45g

Looking to kick off your day with a quick dose of high-protein? The Quest Chocolate Protein Shakes from Sam’s Club and is already rated 4.6 on the retailer’s site.

One customer wrote, “These taste great and give you 45 grams of protein. Amazing.”

Member’s Mark Chocolate Cherry Bread

Nutrition : per serving 1 slice 56 grams

Calories : 150

Fat : 2g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 200mg

Carbs : 29g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 10g)

Protein : 4g

Sam’s Club is upping their breakfast game this year offering the perfect weekend brunch treat –the Member’s Mark Chocolate Cherry Bread. The delicious sweet bread is baked fresh daily in house and will be a crowd-pleaser at your breakfast table. It’s only around for a limited time, so grab a loaf while you can.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Breakfast Chains That Use the Highest-Quality Ingredients

Post Fruity PEBBLES Strawberries and Cream Cereal

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 140

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 190mg

Carbs : 31g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 12g)

Protein : 1g

Meet the Flintstones, but in a different way than you’re used to. Post Fruity PEBBLES Strawberries and Cream Cereal just debuted and you can find it in Walmart. The new flavor will be in stores until the end of summer.

Farm Rich Stuffed Sausage Biscuits

Nutrition : per serving 1 biscuit

Calories : 290

Fat : 14g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 700mg

Carbs : 28g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar:1 g)

Protein : 12g

Farm Rich just introduced a new breakfast line that includes stuffed sausage biscuits. They’re described as “hearty and delicious” online and shoppers are starting to find them in Publix, according to food blogger Markie Devo.

Trader Joe’s Organic Tart Cherry Fruit Spread

Nutrition : per serving 1 Tbsp

Calories : 25

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 5mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar:6 g)

Protein : 0g

Another limited time item is the Trader Joe’s Organic Tart Cherry Fruit Spread that’s ideal for breakfast pastries, muffins or your favorite piece of toast. The Instagram account @trader_joes_treasure_hunt announced the return of the popular item and fans are excited,

One shopper commented, “This but with a vanilla latte 🫠 YUM.”

A second wrote, “I want to get this as soon as possible.”