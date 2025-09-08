Candy might not be good for you, but it tastes good. Everything in moderation, right? If you have a sweet tooth that you satisfy with a piece (or bag!) of candy on occasion, many new options are coming your way this year, starting now. From freeze-dried versions of your favorite fruity candies to fall-shaped chocolate delicacies, we have the lowdown on the most exciting candies coming your way. Here are 7 new candy releases hitting shelves soon.

Freeze Dried SweeTARTS, Lemonhead, and Spree

This month, your favorite fruit candies are getting freeze-dried. SweeTARTS Freeze Dried is a mouthwatering combination of sweet & tart. At the same time, Lemonhead Freeze Dried candy offers the iconic mouth-puckering lemon flavor in an airy, snackable, freeze-dried format. And, Spree go from chewy to crunchy in Spree Freeze Dried candy.

Reese’s Unwrapped Mini Pumpkins

Reese’s Unwrapped Mini Pumpkins are one of the hottest Halloween candies. The milk chocolate is filled with creamy peanut butter crème and shaped into adorable pumpkins, ready to be poured into a candy bowl for your next party.

NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Milk Chocolatey Flavored Football Morsels

Toll House is kicking off football season with an innovation that will score major points with baking and football fans: all-new NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Milk Chocolatey Flavored Football Morsels. The fun, football-shaped morsels are perfect for cookies, cupcakes, dessert boards, or game day snack mixes.

Twix Bites

Snackolator recently shared about tons of upcoming candy drops. “The new Twix Bits drop in the spring and I’ll be eating them by the handful,” he writes. In an accompanying video he explains that they have a cookie inside with a caramel flavor, and then the outside is chocolate. “It’s kind of like a Twix Whopper,” he says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

M&M’s Baking Collection

“M&M’s have three new Baking Collection flavors you’ll get to vote on in January,” he says. Lemon Meringue Pie, Peanut Butter Cinnamon Roll, and Cherry Chocolate Cupcake all sound equally delicious. Which will you choose first?

Two New Lifesavers Gummies

“Lifesavers has two new gummy varieties dropping – one is hitting shelves now with Xs and Os drops next month,” he says. The first one is, Lifesavers Gummies Fruit Rings, followed by Lifesavers Gummies Xs and Os.

Starburst Sour

“Starburst is bringing Sour flavors in regular sizes in January,” he writes. What flavors will there be? “I believe they are going to have watermelon, sour blue raspberry, sour apple,” he continues, noting that they will likely be available in minis as well.