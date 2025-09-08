 Skip to content

7 New Candy Releases Hitting Shelves Soon

These 7 new candy releases, from Reese’s to Starburst Sour, are arriving on shelves soon.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on September 8, 2025 | 7:30 AM

Candy might not be good for you, but it tastes good. Everything in moderation, right? If you have a sweet tooth that you satisfy with a piece (or bag!) of candy on occasion, many new options are coming your way this year, starting now. From freeze-dried versions of your favorite fruity candies to fall-shaped chocolate delicacies, we have the lowdown on the most exciting candies coming your way. Here are 7 new candy releases hitting shelves soon.

Freeze Dried SweeTARTS, Lemonhead, and Spree

Freeze Dried SweeTARTS, Lemonhead, and Spree
Ferrara Candy Company

This month, your favorite fruit candies are getting freeze-dried. SweeTARTS Freeze Dried is a mouthwatering combination of sweet & tart. At the same time, Lemonhead Freeze Dried candy offers the iconic mouth-puckering lemon flavor in an airy, snackable, freeze-dried format. And, Spree go from chewy to crunchy in Spree Freeze Dried candy.

Reese’s Unwrapped Mini Pumpkins

Reese's Unwrapped Mini Pumpkins
The Hershey Company

Reese’s Unwrapped Mini Pumpkins are one of the hottest Halloween candies. The milk chocolate is filled with creamy peanut butter crème and shaped into adorable pumpkins, ready to be poured into a candy bowl for your next party.

The #1 Best Chocolate for Weight Loss, Says Dietitian

NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Milk Chocolatey Flavored Football Morsels

Toll House Nestlé Toll House Milk Chocolatey Flavored Football Morsels
Nestlé Toll House

Toll House is kicking off football season with an innovation that will score major points with baking and football fans: all-new NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Milk Chocolatey Flavored Football Morsels. The fun, football-shaped morsels are perfect for cookies, cupcakes, dessert boards, or game day snack mixes.

Twix Bites

Twix Bites
Mars Chocolate North America

Snackolator recently shared about tons of upcoming candy drops. “The new Twix Bits drop in the spring and I’ll be eating them by the handful,” he writes. In an accompanying video he explains that they have a cookie inside with a caramel flavor, and then the outside is chocolate. “It’s kind of like a Twix Whopper,” he says.

M&M’s Baking Collection

M&M's Baking Collection
M&M’s

“M&M’s have three new Baking Collection flavors you’ll get to vote on in January,” he says. Lemon Meringue Pie, Peanut Butter Cinnamon Roll, and Cherry Chocolate Cupcake all sound equally delicious. Which will you choose first?

Two New Lifesavers Gummies

Life Savers Gummies Fruit Rings and Life Savers Gummies X's & O's
Mars

“Lifesavers has two new gummy varieties dropping – one is hitting shelves now with Xs and Os drops next month,” he says. The first one is, Lifesavers Gummies Fruit Rings, followed by Lifesavers Gummies Xs and Os.

Starburst Sour

Starburst® Sour Gummies
Starburst

“Starburst is bringing Sour flavors in regular sizes in January,” he writes. What flavors will there be? “I believe they are going to have watermelon, sour blue raspberry, sour apple,” he continues, noting that they will likely be available in minis as well.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! and Best Life. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
//
More in Groceries
  • Cary, North Carolina - June 10 2025: Dollar Tree Store Brand Logo Display Storefront Apex NC Location

    7 Best Dollar Tree Food Finds Now

  • Candy

    7 New Candy Releases Hitting Shelves Soon

  • Costco Gem

    7 Best Costco "Hidden Gems" Fans are Finding

  • Costco Fall

    7 Costco Fall Finds Flying Off Shelves

  • Costco Disappointed

    7 Costco Products That Disappointed Me

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family