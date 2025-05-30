7 New Chocolate Bars Hitting Shelves This Summer

It looks like this summer is going to be a decadent season for chocolate lovers. Several brands are rolling out new innovative chocolate bars with bold and delicious flavors that are hitting shelves soon. Whether you’re a fan of the classics or prefer to shake things up with a unique flavor to tantalize your taste buds, the new releases offer something for everyone.

From a twist on the original Dubali chocolate craze to healthier chocolate choices, here are seven delicious treats to keep an eye out for this summer.

Justin’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Caramel Nougat

For health-consciousness shoppers who want a sweet treat, but without unhealthy ingredients, Justin’s is the perfect choice. Known for creating sustainable and clean nut butters, the company is expanding its reach and launching Justin’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Caramel Nougat that will be in Sprout’s this summer.

Shoppers can expect the same high quality and healthy options the company has always offered.

“As consumer demand for simple ingredient treats grows, we’re delighted to provide both new and loyal fans alike with a new way to enjoy Justin’s® organic chocolate treats in nostalgic and beloved formats,” said Jenny Burns, senior director of brand equity at Justin’s in a press release.

Twix Snickerdoodle

A new flavor of Twix is about to launch and fans are losing it. According to @snackolator on Instagram the Snickerdoodle Twix will release nationwide in July.

“If you love Snickerdoodles, you’re going to love these, @snackolator said in a recent video.”

One commenter wrote, “IM OBSESSED 😍”

In a separate post Snackolator did revealing the new flavor back in January, people cheered the announcement and one wrote, “Oh yea! Need these now!”

Trader Joe’s Dubai Chocolate-Inspired Bar

Thanks to TikTok, the widespread craze over Dubai chocolate is still going strong and Trader Joe’s is getting on the trend. TJ’s version features dark chocolate, instead of the original milk chocolate, with a rich pistachio filling and crispy kataifi.

The new chocolate bar is expected to hit shelves any day, but only for a limited time.

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate with Caramel

Fans of the original Hershey’s Milk Chocolate bar are in for a treat. You can now enjoy the chocolate bar infused with a delicious gooey caramel that has been talked about for months on Reddit prior to the recent launch.

“It’s REALLY hard to go wrong with chocolate and caramel so if I ever see this at the store I’ll definitely get it,” one person wrote.

“The combination of our signature milk chocolate with golden caramel transforms the classic HERSHEY’S bar into something extraordinary – it’s tradition reimagined with just the right touch of indulgence,” said Kyle Webster, senior associate brand manager, at The Hershey Company in a press release. “We’re delighting s’mores lovers everywhere with a delicious twist to nights by the campfire and the addition of melty caramel to HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate.”

Butterfinger Marshmallow

Butterfinger has been a longtime favorite for many and the classic bar’s lineup is growing.

Butterfinger Marshmallow will debut this September.

“Ferrero has been driving growth in our categories with disruptive, toptier innovation for years,” said Jim Klein, Chief Customer Officer, Ferrero USA in a May 9 press release.. “We’re looking forward to delivering more and more value for our retail partners with the biggest, most exciting slate of innovations we’ve ever brought to Sweets & Snacks Expo.”

Justin’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Caramel Nougat

Justin’s is also coming out with a milk chocolate version of their new peanut caramel nougat, which hits stores at the same time as the Justin’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Caramel Nougat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

​​”As a mom of four and a trusted nutrition expert, I keep a running list of mindful snacks and treats for my own family, as well as for consumers, and the new JUSTIN’S® Candy Bars are now at the top of my list,” said Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, nutrition expert, author of Everyday Snack Tray and Justin’s partner in a press release. “They hit the mark on my standards for high-quality ingredients and have just 8 grams of sugar per mini-size bar.”

ONE Hershey’s Double Chocolate Bar

Hershey’s portfolio is expanding and this June shoppers will see ONE Hershey’s Double Chocolate Bar which has 18 grams of protein and a luxurious rich chocolate flavor.

“The future of snacking is about meaningful innovation that resonates with evolving consumer preference and creates value for our retail and distributor partners, says Tiffany Menyhart, chief customer officer at The Hershey Company, per Confectionary News.“