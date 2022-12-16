The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

My cookbook shelf is always the most overflowing area of the apartment—except for perhaps my spice rack, which itself was inspired by recipes on the pages of those cookbooks.

As we enter 2023, we may want to give our cookbook collection something of an update. The good news is there are some incredible books on tap to be released in the coming months. From celebrity chefs to TikTok influencers known for their food hacks, I might need to build some additional bookshelves over the holiday break.

If you're unsure of which cookbooks to consider adding to your own library of culinary classics, check out these 10 amazing finds that are set to debut next year. And if you're still trying to catch up on the hottest cookbook to be released in 2022 and explore recipes that can potentially extend your life, be sure also to check out How This New Cookbook May Help You Live a Longer Life for an exclusive interview with cookbook author and Blue Zones Project Founder Dan Buettner.

1 The Complete America's Test Kitchen TV Show Cookbook 2001–2023 by America's Test Kitchen

In the last twenty-plus years of programming, America's Test Kitchen has become a sort of institution. It seems like in those more than two decades of programming, this team has made every recipe imaginable. They've also tested all sorts of products, ingredients, and equipment. This cookbook is like an encyclopedia of the series, and includes so many meaningful highlights—including recipes from the upcoming season of the show, which is scheduled to air in 2023.

2 Eating from Our Roots: 80+ Healthy Home-Cooked Favorites from Cultures Around the World: A Cookbook by Maya Feller

We're trying to start the new year off right, and that means eating more healthy home-cooked meals, but also adding a lot more flavor and global influence. This book offers all that. Written by Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN, this is a beautiful book with over 80 recipes that focus on whole ingredients loaded with flavors and spices celebrating the diversity of the U.S.

3 Love Is a Pink Cake: Irresistible Bakes for Morning, Noon, and Night by Claire Ptak

Whether you are a royal watcher, a celeb follower, or just love gorgeous Instagram-ready cakes, you've probably heard of Claire Ptak, the brilliant chef and owner of Violet Bakery, a Californian-style bakery based in London. If you're not familiar with her work, she was commissioned to make the royal wedding cake for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—and that's just a taste of her high-profile celebrity following. Ptak's new cookbook Love is a Pink Cake: Irresistible Bakes for Morning, Noon, and Night is due to come out Spring 2023. This is more than a cookbook; it is very personal account of Ptak's history. In addition to delving into her upbringing and training, Ptak also shares 75 of her favorite sweet and savory recipes.

4 The Dinner Party Project: A No-Stress Guide to Food with Friends by Natasha Feldman

This is a book that doesn't take itself too seriously—and we mean that in a really wonderful, endearing way. The Dinner Party Project is a reminder that dinner parties are not supposed to be stressful; they are supposed to be fun and low-stress. Using this book, you just may achieve just that! It includes tons of tips and recipes and even a chart to help pick a menu that fits your perfect party vibe.

5 Uncharted by Gordon Ramsey

Some of the most celebrated travelogs in recent years have been the culinary focus of travel through the eyes of celebrity chefs. Gordon Ramsey's newest book is on his own search for culinary inspiration, and how it takes him all over the world to some incredibly remote and beautiful locations. More than a cookbook, this is a great find for someone who also considers themselves to be a lover of adventure and exploration, as it shares amazing stories, food traditions, images, and so much more.

6 The Official Disney Parks Cookbook: 101 Magical Recipes from the Delicious Disney Series by Pam Brandon & the Disney chefs.

We have so many beautiful lifelong memories of trips to Disney World, but there's also some fun food to be enjoyed while you are there. A perfect gift for any Disney lover, this is a collection of recipes found at Disney parks. It's truly a way of bringing a taste of Disney home with you! It also has personalized notes from the chefs, images, and cooking tips for everything from Chef Mickey's Breakfast Pizza to Mickey Mouse Beignets—and more.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 One: Simple One-Pan Wonders by Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver is back with what is (believe it or not) his 26th book, and this one is the most user-friendly one yet! All of these recipes can be cooked in only one pan. Celebrity chef cookbooks are sometimes pretty fussy and involve a ton of equipment and ingredients, but these are easy and involve minimal cleanup—and there's over 120 recipes to try. Even though these recipes may look easy, they will be very impressive to serve, from Sausage Pappardelle, to Fragrant Fish Stew and Chocolate Party Cake, all in a single pan!

8 Death by Burrito: Mexican Street Food to Die For by Shay Ola

There's absolutely nothing quite like Mexican street food, but we can't always pop on a plane to Mexico for a sunny vacation. This playful and delicious cookbook is the next best thing, segueing away from fast food and focusing on the flavor of those incomparable food stalls.

9 Iconic New York Jewish Food: A History and Guide with Recipes by June Hersh

A beautiful gift for someone who is Jewish, a foodie, or a New Yorker, or any combination of the three, this book is a historical look at some of the most iconic New York Jewish foods. From pastrami and bagels to lox and pickles, and so much more, this cookbook is like a tasting journey through time set in the city that never sleeps.

10 Dinner with the President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House by Deckle Edge

Another brilliant book for the foodie who also loves history, this looks back at presidents through the years—what they ate, how they ate it, and what they served their famous guests. You can even feel presidential yourself, by making some of these famous authentic recipes, like Martha Washington's Preserved Cherries or Franklin D. Roosevelt's Reverse Martini. (I'm particularly interested in that martini one, myself!)

