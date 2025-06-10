 Skip to content

Red Robin Fan-Favorite Burger Returns for “Limited Time”

The fan-favorite triple-patty burger is back on the menu for a limited time only.
Published on June 10, 2025 | 10:15 AM
Sports and food go hand in hand. Whether you are watching a professional sports game live in the stands or bleachers, from your cozy couch at home, or surrounded by friends at a sports bar, some sort of drinks and eats are likely involved in the watch party. Many restaurants even develop exceptional food or deals specifically for sporting events, most obviously the Super Bowl, but also NCAA playoffs and, most recently, the NBA finals, which is currently underway. In honor of the battle for the national championship between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, Red Robin brought back a fan-favorite burger, and fans of the chain are super psyched.

Now through June 13, the Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger, a slam-dunk of a burger, will be available at participating Red Robin locations. It comes in two options. The first is a “three-pointer” stacked high with three juicy patties, four strips of hardwood-smoked bacon, six slices of American cheese, and dribbled with Red’s Secret Tavern Sauce. You can also order it as a double patty, which has all the same things with just two patties instead of three.  The Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger is available for dine-in, to-go and third-party delivery.

It is already on the limited-time menu. “Served with your choice of side. Don’t miss your shot to try this classic! Stacked high with two juicy patties, four strips of hardwood-smoked bacon, four slices of American cheese and dribbled with Red’s Secret Tavern Sauce,” the description for the smaller burger reads on the website.

The brand also shared about the burger on social media, teasing it in a June 4 post. “If this gets one like we’ll bring back the Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger,” it wrote. The next day, it shared on Instagram that it was coming back. “Only takes one like to make sure you can eat the best burger for the finals 👀🏀,” it said.

“BRING IT BACK!👏 BRING IT BACK👏,” one person commented. “Wait, that was too easy. But we’re not mad about it 🤷🏼‍♂️,” added another. “My prayers have been answered,” a third chimed in. “Yummy,” another said.

“​​Your favorite Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger is back just in time for the finals! 🏀,” they captioned another Instagram post. “Make it permanent,” one fan commented.

