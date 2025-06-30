7 Budget-Friendly July 4th Dishes Chefs Swear By

These days eating out is taking a serious bite out of budgets. As food prices continue to soar, the cost of hitting your favorite drive-thru or chain is also skyrocketing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the price of going to a restaurant is predicted to increase by 4%, so instead of overpaying to eat out this Fourth of July, fire up the grill and cook at home to save money.

The holiday weekend is around the corner but you still have time to get your menu in order and deliver a cost-effective, but unforgettable meal that will impress your guests. From salads to flavorful sides, here are seven food items and recipes from chefs to serve at your Fourth of July bash that beat restaurant prices right now.

Tortellini Pasta Salad

Everyone loves a good pasta salad and Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis says you can feed eight people for around $12 to $15, which works out to less than $2 per serving with his Tortellini Pasta Salad.

​”One of my go-to dishes for the Fourth of July is my tortellini pasta salad, especially when I’m cooking for a crowd,” he says. “It’s a dish that feels a little elevated thanks to the cheese-filled pasta, but it’s surprisingly budget-friendly and easy to pull together.”

Here’s how to make it:

16 oz tri-color cheese tortellini

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

⅓ cup red wine vinegar more or less to your taste preference

2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 cup cucumbers sliced and cut in half

1 cup cherry tomatoes cut in half

1 cup red onion diced

½ cup shredded carrots

1 cup chickpeas optional

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 tablespoon Italian parsley (or basil) finely chopped for garnish

“I start with one pound of cheese tortellini, cook just until tender and then rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process,” Chef Dennis explains. “Once it’s cooled, I toss it with whatever fresh vegetables I have on hand. This is usually a combination of cherry tomatoes, red bell pepper, sliced black olives, and red onion for some bite and color.”

The next step is the dressing.

“The real magic comes from the vinaigrette. A simple mix of red wine vinegar, good olive oil, a bit of garlic, dried oregano, and salt and pepper pulls everything together. It’s bright, tangy, and really cuts through the richness of the tortellini, which is exactly what you want on a hot day. I always recommend letting the salad sit in the fridge for at least an hour before serving. This gives the pasta a chance to soak up the flavor and makes the whole dish taste even more vibrant.”

To add a little something extra, Chef Dennis says you can elevate the pasta salad by tossing in some chopped sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, or fresh basil.

“It’s one of those dishes that gives you room to be creative without requiring extra effort or cost. And at a time when so many people are trying to cut back on dining out, this kind of hearty, make-ahead meal really hits the sweet spot. Very easy, affordable, and guaranteed to impress.”

Oeufs Diablo (Deviled Eggs)

Deviled Eggs strike a satisfying balance of taste and texture and it’s a go-to dish for Chef Brian Theis. His recipe is around $10 to make as long as you already have some of the ingredients in your pantry and it serves 24 people.

The TV personality and author of “The Infinite Feast: How to Host the Ones You Love—Recipes from the Big Easy . . . and Beyond” shares his recipe below.

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

12 large eggs

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon finely ground pepper

1 ½ tablespoons finely minced parsley

Smoked paprika for garnish

1 ½ tablespoons minced chives for garnish

In a large pot, bring three inches water, salt, and vinegar to a rolling boil. With a slotted, or other spoon, place eggs in water, reduce heat to a simmer, cook for 12 to 13 minutes uncovered.

Plunge eggs in a large bowl of ice water for 5 minutes. Tap each on the flat end to break the shell then peel under the cold water in the bowl.

Slice in half lengthwise. Remove yolks to a medium bowl. Add mayo, mustard, butter, vinegar, sugar, pepper, parsley, and mash together thoroughly with a fork and/or spoon till smooth enough to pipe (no chunks or lumps). Be patient, and vigorous.

Into a pastry bag with a large open star tip (not too narrow on end), spoon mixture then pipe into each of the whites. Top each with a sprinkle of paprika and a pinch of chives and serve to a 21-gun salute.

Sweet ‘n Sour Picnic Slaw

Slaw is a staple at a Fourth of July get-together and Chef Brian says he calls his Sweet ‘n Sour Picnic Slaw a “tart and tempting recipe picnic because it has no mayo and will last longer in the park on your holiday!”

The Sweet ‘n Sour Picnic Slaw serves eight generous portions and is also around $10 to prepare.

Here’s how to make it:

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

Juice of 1 lemon

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1 generous tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Tabasco Green Jalapeño Sauce

1 scant teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup olive oil

1 pound (or a bit more) shredded cabbage, red cabbage, carrots

1 medium red onion, sliced in thin half rings

In a large bowl, briskly whisk together vinegar, lemon juice, sugar, honey, hot sauce, salt, pepper. Slowly whisk in olive oil to complete the dressing. To bowl, add cabbages, carrots, and onion.

Toss with dressing, lightly combine all. Chill, covered, at least one hour before serving.

You can find your cabbages and carrots pre-cut in some stores, or, like the photo below, do the knife work all by your amazing self!

Mexican Corn on the Cob

Mexican Corn on the Cob can be a festive side to serve at your Fourth of July event. It’s delicious and affordable.

“Corn is cheap and abundant in summer, and the toppings are just refrigerator basics,” says Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl who shares her recipe for Mexican Corn on the Cob, which serves four and is around $7 to prepare.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Here’s how to make it:

4 ears fresh corn on the cob husks pulled back and silks removed

2 tablespoons cold butter

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 ounces crumbled cotija cheese

smoked paprika to taste

1 lime cut into wedges

Butter fresh ears of corn and grill until lightly charred. Slather with chili mayo and sprinkle with cotija cheese, chopped cilantro, smoked paprika, and a squeeze of lime.

Caesar Pasta Salad

A Caesar pasta salad can work as a side or main dish and Stevens says her recipe is not only “crave-worthy,” but affordable. It serves six to eight people and costs around $7–9.

Here’s how to make it:

12 ounces rotini pasta or other short pasta

To make the dressing:

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2/3 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic minced, or more

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce or more

1 teaspoon anchovy paste optional but recommended, plus more to taste

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

For the ‘croutons’:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove garlic minced

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

pinch kosher salt

For the salad:

2 large romaine hearts washed, dried and torn into small, bite size pieces

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese plus more for garnish

Toss cooked rotini and chopped romaine with a homemade Caesar-style dressing, toasted panko “croutons,” and Parmesan. Bold flavors, great texture, easy to prep ahead.

Watermelon and Arugula Salad

A Watermelon and Arugula Salad is a light side that’s a refreshing way to cool down and it’s ideal to serve during the Fourth.

“A small watermelon goes a long way, and the rest is minimal,” says Stevens. Her recipe serves six to eight people and costs about $9-$12.

For the Vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice juice of 1 whole lime

2 tablespoons champagne vinegar or white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot

1/2 small jalapeño seeded and finely chopped

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

1/2 cup olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

For the Salad:

1/2 small seedless watermelon ‘small’ is a 5-6 pound watermelon, see recipe notes

5 ounces baby arugula

4 ounces feta cut into 1/4-inch squares or crumbled

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Layer watermelon cubes, baby arugula, and feta. Drizzle with a quick vinaigrette of lime juice, vinegar, shallot, jalapeño, and olive oil. Refreshing and a little unexpected.

Cajun Potato Salad

Potato salad is a must-have for the Fourth and Stevens says her Cajun Potato Salad is “made with simple pantry and fridge staples, this bold, creamy salad feeds a crowd and keeps well.” Her recipe serves 10 people and costs around $7–$8.

Here’s how to make it:

3 pounds Yukon gold potatoes or red potatoes or new potatoes, cut into 3/4-inch cubes

1 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons whole grain mustard

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning or more to taste

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, optional

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 small green bell pepper diced small

1 small white onion diced small

3 ribs celery diced

1/4 cup dill pickle relish

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley plus more for garnish if desired

6 hard-boiled eggs chopped

Boil cubed potatoes and stir into a Cajun-spiced mayo-mustard dressing with celery, onion, relish, bell pepper, parsley, and chopped hard-boiled eggs. Chill and serve.