18 Best Mother's Day Recipes to Make Mom Feel Special

It's time to treat all the moms out there, so what better way than to celebrate motherhood with a gorgeous at-home brunch? Cook up something delicious for your mom with one of our scrumptious recipes. From eggs, hash, pancakes, and even some delightful baked goods, here are the Mother's Day brunch recipes we're so excited to make this year.

Turkey-Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash

Not only is this a recipe that's easy to serve the whole family on Mother's Day, but it's got all kinds of great nutrients to start your morning. Packed with protein and fiber, this hash features sweet potato and green bell peppers, along with protein-boosting eggs and turkey sausage.

MAKES 2 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup 3/4-inch cubes peeled sweet potato

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/4 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp salt

4 oz lean ground turkey sausage

2 eggs

Ground black pepper

1/4 cup salsa verde (optional)

2 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

HOW TO MAKE IT

In a medium skillet, cook sweet potato, covered, in hot oil over medium-low heat for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add green pepper, paprika, and half the salt. Cook, uncovered, for 5 to 7 minutes more or until vegetables are just tender, stirring occasionally. Remove vegetables from the skillet; set aside. In the same skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, using a spoon to break up sausage as it cooks; drain off any fat if needed. Stir in potato mixture. Push mixture around to create two 3-inch-diameter holes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Carefully crack one egg into each of the holes. Sprinkle eggs with remaining salt and a little black pepper. Cover; cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until egg whites are completely set and yolks are to the desired doneness. Divide hash and eggs between two serving plates. If desired, top with salsa and cilantro.

Cranberry Orange Scones

Baking scones at home is much easier than you think! Don't have dried cranberries and an orange? You can make all kinds of scone varieties using the same dough, like a lemon blueberry or a chocolate chunk scone. While it's one of the easiest Mother's Day brunch recipes to make, they're also great for meal prep!

MAKES 8 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

Zest of 1 orange

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 cup unsalted butter, cold

1 egg

2 Tbsp honey

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup heavy cream

¼ cup dried cranberries

HOW TO MAKE IT

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, add the orange zest, flour, and baking soda. Mix together with a fork. Grate the cold butter using a cheese grater. Add to the bowl of dry ingredients and mix again with your fork, working the butter into the flour. In a stand mixer (or a large bowl with a whisk), whisk together the egg, honey, vanilla extract, and heavy cream for 30 seconds. Add in the flour to the wet ingredients and mix to form a dough. The dough will stick together like cookie dough, so if you don't have a stand mixer, mix the dough with a rubber spatula or clean hands. Sprinkle in the dried cranberries and mix into the dough. Move the scone dough to a floured surface. Form the dough into a flat circle. Using a knife or a pizza cutter, slice the dough into 8 slices. Place the scones on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Put the baking sheet of scones in the fridge for 15 minutes. After chilling, bake the scones for 18-20 minutes. Remove the scones to a cooling rack to cool (they may get darker on the bottom if you leave them on the pan).

Loaded Hashbrown Casserole

Scramble up a huge skillet of eggs and serve it with this copycat Cracker Barrel loaded hashbrown casserole! The loaded hashbrown casserole is a slice of the hashbrown casserole finished off on the grill with a slice of Colby jack cheese and bacon.

MAKES 12 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

1 bag frozen hashbrowns (about 2 lbs.)

1/2 medium onion, diced

1 stick butter, melted (1/2 cup)

1 10 oz. can cream of chicken

16 oz. sour cream

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Cooking spray

Bacon, optional

Colby jack slices, optional

HOW TO MAKE IT

Mix all the ingredients

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

This step is pretty simple, but I need to give you a fair warning: You'll want a big bowl for this. I made a huge mess while trying to mix all of these ingredients (except for the optional bacon and Colby jack, which is for the loaded casserole.) Get the biggest bowl you have!

One small note about cheese: I personally like to shred up an entire block of cheddar cheese instead of buying shredded cheddar in the bag. I find that the cheese melts easier within the casserole.

Pour into the dish

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

Use the cooking spray to coat your casserole dish, and dump the hashbrown mixture into the pan. This may be a two-person job because, again, it's a lot of food and things may get messy! Have one person hold the bowl and the other person scoop it in.

Evenly spread the hashbrown mixture in the dish so the food all sits at the same level.

Bake it at 375 degrees

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

Bake in the oven for 45 to 60 minutes at 375 degrees. I found it took my casserole a full 60 minutes until it was done, but it may vary based on the oven. Check it at 45 minutes, and if the middle is still uncooked and not golden-brown, leave it in there.

Make it loaded

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

If you want the Cracker Barrel loaded casserole, the additions are pretty easy to throw together. Melt a slice of Colby jack cheese (or sharp cheddar cheese, which is what I prefer) and add some bacon crumbles on top. Not sure how to cook your bacon? Here's my personal favorite way to cook bacon.

You can either melt the cheese on top of a slice in the microwave, "grill it" in a pan on the stove (the authentic Cracker Barrel way), or if you want the whole casserole to be loaded, add the slices of cheese on top of the casserole during the last 10 minutes of cooking.

Cracker Barrel Hashbrown Casserole Full Recipe

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Mix together the frozen hashbrowns, onion, melted butter, cream of chicken, sour cream, and shredded cheddar cheese in a large bowl. Spray down a deep casserole dish with cooking spray. Dump the hashbrown mixture into the pan. Spread evenly in pan with a rubber spatula. Bake in the oven for 45-60 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the edges start to crisp. Want a loaded hashbrown casserole? Melt slices of Colby jack cheese on top and sprinkle on some bacon. If you want the whole casserole to be loaded, add slices of cheese on top of the casserole during the last 10 minutes of cooking.

Red and Green Breakfast Salad

Does mom love her salads and super greens? Serve her what she loves on her special day! With this red and green breakfast salad recipe, you can enjoy a crunchy bowl of veggies for Mother's Day brunch.

MAKES 4 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

1 lb asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 lb cherry or grape tomatoes

6 cloves garlic, quartered

1 Tbsp plus 2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 slices whole-wheat bread, cubed

3 cups chopped stemmed kale

3 cups baby spinach

1 1/2 cups cooked quinoa, chilled

4 cups water

1 Tbsp vinegar

8 eggs

1 Tbsp red wine vinegar (optional)

Salt and black pepper to taste

HOW TO MAKE IT

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place asparagus, tomatoes, and garlic in a single layer on a 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan. Drizzle with 2 tsp oil. Roast for 10 to 12 minutes, or until asparagus is tender. Place bread cubes on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes or until crisp and browned. Portion kale and spinach into four serving bowls. Top with quinoa, roasted vegetables, and croutons. Meanwhile, add the water and vinegar to a large skillet. Bring vinegar mixture to boiling; reduce heat to simmering. Break an egg into a cup and slip egg into the simmering water. Repeat with three more eggs. Simmer eggs for 3 to 5 minutes, or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. Remove from water with a slotted spoon. Repeat with remaining four eggs. Serve atop salad. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp oil and the red wine vinegar, if desired. Season with salt and pepper.

Eggs Diablo

Have a few cans of diced tomatoes you need to use up? This is one of those Mother's Day brunch recipes that will help you use up those pantry staples! With crushed red pepper and fire-roasted tomatoes, along with green peppers and onions, this dish is bursting with flavor and nutrition.

MAKES 4 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1 14.5-oz can no-salt-added fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained

1 8-oz can no-salt-added tomato sauce

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

8 eggs

2 Tbsp sliced green onions (scallions)

8 corn tortillas, warmed

Salt and black pepper to taste

HOW TO MAKE IT

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion, pepper, and garlic. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally until vegetables are tender. Add tomatoes, tomato sauce, and red pepper flakes. Cook for 5 minutes, or until sauce is bubbling around edges. Form a small indentation in the sauce. Break an egg into a cup and slip into sauce; repeat with remaining eggs. Cover pan and cook 3 to 5 minutes, or until egg whites are completely set and yolks start to thicken. Sprinkle eggs with green onions. Serve with corn tortillas. Season with salt and pepper.

Buttermilk Pancakes

You can't go wrong with a stack of fluffy pancakes on Mother's Day! This recipe makes classic buttermilk pancakes, and we also have a version of buttermilk flaxseed pancakes if mom would prefer those instead. Or any of these pancake recipes work well for your Mother's Day brunch.

MAKES 5 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

1 egg

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Extra butter, for the griddle

Pure maple syrup

HOW TO MAKE IT

Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl together. I recommend using an electric mixer if you have one (I love my KitchenAid!) In a smaller bowl, whisk an egg. Add in the buttermilk and the melted butter. Mix in buttermilk egg mixture with dry ingredients until the batter is smooth Run a stick of butter over a warmed griddle (or a large, flat frying pan.) Be careful, you don't want it too hot! This will scorch the pancakes…and your hands. For larger pancakes similar to Cracker Barrel's, pour on a 1/2 cup batter for each pancake (makes about 5) For smaller pancakes, pour on a 1/4 cup batter for each pancake (makes about 10) Serve with Cracker Barrel maple syrup and butter.

Breakfast Loaded Sweet Potato

Loaded sweet potatoes aren't just for dinner, you know! Serve a unique Mother's Day recipe with this plant-based breakfast loaded sweet potato, stuffed with yogurt, blueberries, and granola.

MAKES 1 SERVING

INGREDIENTS

1 medium sweet potato

2 Tbsp whole milk vanilla Icelandic yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

2 Tbsp Bob's Red Mill granola

HOW TO MAKE IT

Preheat oven to 375°F. Wash sweet potatoes and prick with a fork for steam to escape. Place on a baking sheet for 45 minutes until sweet potatoes are soft and can be pierced with a fork. Open sweet potatoes with a knife and add a dollop of yogurt, blueberries, and top with granola. Serve immediately. To make ahead, store baked sweet potatoes in the fridge and microwave to reheat.

Plum Muffins

Does mom love her baked goods? Serve mom something she loves with these easy plum muffins. Plus, they're paleo!

MAKES 12 MUFFINS

INGREDIENTS

3 eggs

½ cup coconut sugar, plus extra for sprinkling

⅓ cup melted and slightly cooled coconut oil

⅓ cup olive oil

2 teaspoons orange zest

2 tablespoons ground flaxseed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ½ cups almond flour

½ cup coconut flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

6 small plums or pluots, pitted and quartered

HOW TO MAKE IT

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with cupcake liners or grease with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, coconut sugar, coconut oil, olive oil, orange zest, flaxseed, and vanilla. Whisk in almond flour, coconut flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Evenly divide batter among muffin cups. Press 2 plum slices into the center of each muffin and sprinkle with more coconut sugar. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick stuck into the center of a muffin comes out clean. Store in airtight containers at room temperature or in the refrigerator for about 1 week, or in the freezer for 2 months.

Made-To-Order Omelets

Treat mom to a whole cooking experience by making her a made-to-order omelet. Using our guide on how to make the best omelet, sprinkle in mom's chosen fillings and serve her the omelet of her dreams this Mother's Day.

MAKES 1 SERVING

INGREDIENTS

2 eggs

1 tsp heavy cream

1/2 Tbsp butter

Desired fillings

HOW TO MAKE IT

Whisk together eggs and heavy cream

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

"I like to put a drop of heavy cream in the mixture," says Vargas. "It adds a little bit of extra fat and it tastes better." For this omelet, I whisked together two eggswith a "drop" of heavy cream, which equated to about 1 teaspoon.

Pour the egg mixture on a non-stick pan

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add in some butter (about 1/2 tablespoon) and move it around to coat. Vargas specifically recommends using clarified butter, if you have it. "That way it doesn't burn it," he says. "I like the omelet to be a nice yellow color with no burnt or brown spots."

Add in the fillings

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

When the egg mixture is cooked around the edges (about 1 minute), add your fillings. "My favorite omelet has caramelized onions and Boursin cheese," says Varas. "That's a pretty classic French omelet." Try spinach, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese for another effortless combination.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Not sure how to caramelize onions? It's easy! Slice up an onion real thin. On very low heat, melt 1 tablespoon of butter then add the onion slices. Continually stir on low for at least 20 minutes.

Flip the omelet

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

Using a spatula, fold the eggs in half. If the egg mixture isn't cooked all the way in the middle, this is okay! Vargas even recommends it, saying the omelet should be "nice and moist." In total, the omelet should cook for 3 minutes.

Enjoy with salt, pepper, and chopped parsley

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

Slide the omelet onto a plate, and serve immediately. For an extra touch of flavor, sprinkle on some fresh coarse salt and pepper. If you have it, chop up some parsley and sprinkle on top.

FULL OMELET RECIPE

Whisk together the eggs and heavy cream in a small bowl. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Melt the butter on the pan. Pour in the egg mixture and cook the eggs for 1 to 2 minutes—or until the eggs are halfway cooked. Place your desired fillings in the middle of the omelet. Using a spatula, fold the omelet in half. Cook for another 30 seconds, then slide the omelet to a plate. Serve immediately.

Homemade Donuts

No need to run out for donuts! If mom's got a sweet tooth and wants a few delicious hot donuts with her morning coffee for Mother's Day, treat her to some homemade donuts right at home! Serve with a vanilla glaze and her favorite toppings like sprinkles or chocolate chips!

MAKES 16 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

For the donuts

4 cups flour

1/2 tsp salt

1 packet dry yeast (about 2 1/4 tsp)

2/3 cup milk

1/4 cup & 1 tsp sugar, separated

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 stick butter, melted

Canola oil

Cooking spray

For the glaze

1/2 cup milk

2 cups powdered sugar

HOW TO MAKE IT

Activate the yeast

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

To activate the dry yeast, warm up the 2/3 cup of milk in the microwave for 45 seconds. Add in the 1 teaspoon of sugar and the packet of dry yeast. Stir and let it sit for at least 8 to 10 minutes until the yeast has bloomed (it will get bubbly on the top).

Hot tip: If the yeast does not bloom, your milk was probably too hot. Try again, but this time heat up the milk for a shorter period of time. It should be warm, but not steaming hot.

Mix the yeast with wet ingredients

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

In a large bowl, whisk together the melted butter, eggs, vanilla extract, and 1/4 cup of sugar. Stir in the yeast mixture.

Add flour and salt

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

Sprinkle in the flour and the salt. Mix with a spatula. When the dough starts to form, you will have to start to mix the dough with your hands.

Knead the dough on a floured surface

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

Sprinkle flour on a clean counter and move the dough to the floured surface. Knead the dough until it becomes elastic—this should only take a few minutes. If you would rather not knead with your hands, you could always mix and knead the dough using a dough hook with a stand mixer (like the one on this Kitchen Aid set).

Shape into a ball

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

To shape the dough, pinch the bottom of the dough together in the center.

Place in a greased bowl and cover

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

Spray a clean bowl with some cooking spray, then place the dough in the bowl. Cover it with a kitchen towel, then place it in a warm spot.

Let it rise for 1 1/2 hours

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

Leave the dough to rise for at least an hour, but it will most likely need 1 1/2 hours to fully form.

Roll out the dough

Place the risen dough back on a floured surface and roll it out with a rolling pin. The dough should be about 1/2-inch thick.

Shape into donuts

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

Using a donut cutter, cut donut shapes in the dough. Once you've cut enough, remove the donut shapes to a sheet pan, roll the dough, and continue the process until you don't have enough dough left. You should have enough to shape 16 donuts.

Let the donut shapes rise for 30 minutes

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

Place the donut shapes on a sheet pan with parchment paper, and cover with a towel for a second rise. This time you'll only need 30 minutes.

Fry in heated oil

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

While the donuts are rising a second time, fill a pot (like this Dutch oven) with canola oil. It will take a while to heat, so this would be good to do during the rise. When the oil starts to visibly move, it is hot enough (typically around 350 to 375 degrees).

Flip the donuts after 1-2 minutes

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

Slowly place the donuts (and donut holes) in the frying oil using a spider strainer. Let the donuts cook on each side for 1 to 2 minutes, or until golden brown. The donut holes will likely cook faster! Move the cooked donuts to a cooling rack.

Dip into a glaze

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

In a small, whisk the milk and powdered sugar for the glaze. Dip the warm donuts into the glaze and place them on parchment paper.

Add toppings!

Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

Sprinkles, edible glitter, nuts, or even dried fruit! Add whatever toppings your donut-loving heart desires. You could even top it with our caramel sauce!

FULL DONUT RECIPE

Heat the milk in the microwave for 45 seconds. Mix in 1 tsp sugar and the dry yeast packet. Let it stand for 8-10 minutes. In a separate bowl, mix eggs, melted butter, vanilla, and sugar. Pour in yeast mixture when it is ready and mix. Add in flour and salt. Mix together until a dough has formed. Flour a surface and knead the dough until it is elastic. This should only take a few minutes. Spray down a large bowl with cooking spray and place the shaped dough ball in it. Cover with a dish towel and let it rise in a warm place for 1 1/2 hours. Move dough to a floured surface and roll out with a rolling pin until 1/2-inch thick. Cut out donut shapes with a donut cutter. Move cut donuts (and donut holes!) to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cover with a towel and let it rise for 30 minutes. While the dough is rising again, prep the oil. Pour canola oil into a large pot or Dutch oven and heat. Make sure it's hot enough (around 350 to 375 degrees). Fry donuts and donut holes on each side for 1-2 minutes on each side. Remove to a cooling rack. Whisk the ingredients together for the glaze in a small bowl. Dip warm donuts in the glaze, then move to parchment paper. If desired, add sprinkles! Then devour.

Eggs and Bacon Breakfast Tacos

For all those moms that love tacos, breakfast tacos are probably one of the easiest Mother's Day brunch recipes you can make. This classic recipe is made with eggs, bacon, and cheese, but you could honestly fill it with whatever toppings Mom wants with those scrambled eggs.

MAKES 2 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

4 eggs

4 slices of bacon, cooked

4 tortillas

taco cheese

salsa

butter (for cooking)

HOW TO MAKE IT

Scramble up the eggs in a bowl. Heat up a skillet with a small sliver of butter. Once the butter is completely melted, pour the eggs onto the hot skillet. Scramble until the eggs are completely cooked through. Separate the eggs into four tortillas. Crumble the bacon and sprinkle on, along with the taco cheese and salsa. Serve immediately.

Spring Vegetable Frittata

Frittata's are pretty versatile, especially when it means using up any leftover vegetables you have in the fridge! Make a spring vegetable frittata for Mom this mother's day to round out your brunch spread.

MAKES 4 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

8 eggs

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 tsp snipped fresh dillweed

1/2 tsp snipped fresh thyme

Nonstick cooking spray

2 cups fresh asparagus cut into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup chopped leek

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

4 cups fresh spinach

1 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

HOW TO MAKE IT

In a large bowl, beat eggs. Add 1/4 cup of the cheese, the dillweed, and thyme; whisk to combine. Set aside. Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Add asparagus, leek, and pepper. Cook for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add spinach and cook until spinach is wilted, tossing with tongs. Add oil to skillet; toss to coat. Spread vegetables evenly. Pour eggs over vegetables; do not stir. Cook over medium heat. As mixture sets, run a spatula around the edge of the skillet, lifting egg mixture so uncooked portion flows underneath. Continue cooking and lifting egg mixture for about 10 minutes, until it is nearly set. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup cheese. Remove skillet from heat. Let stand, covered, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until top is set. Season with salt and pepper.

Build-Your-Own Yogurt Station with Cranberry-Orange Granola

Let mom build her own yogurt bowl with a special yogurt station! Bake some of this delicious cranberry-orange granola instead of buying an expensive bag of sugary granola at the store.

MAKES 10 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

Nonstick cooking spray

2 1/2 cups regular rolled oats

1 cup wheat flakes

1/3 cup whole bran cereal such as Grape-Nuts

1/3 cup coarsely chopped pecans

1/2 cup orange juice

2 Tbsp pure maple syrup

2 tsp orange zest

1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup dried cranberries

Fat-free milk, nonfat yogurt, or fresh fruit (optional)

HOW TO MAKE IT

Preheat oven to 325°F. Coat a 15 x 10 x 1-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray or line with parchment paper; set aside. In a large bowl, stir together oats, wheat flakes, bran cereal, and pecans. In a small saucepan, stir together orange juice, maple syrup, orange zest, and pumpkin pie spice. Cook and stir just until boiling. Remove from heat. Pour over oat mixture; toss just until coated. Spread oat mixture evenly in prepared pan. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until oats are lightly browned, stirring twice. Remove from oven and stir in dried cranberries. Immediately turn out onto a large piece of foil; cool completely. Serve with milk or use to make a breakfast parfait with nonfat yogurt and fresh fruit. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Italian Hash With Eggs

You really can't go wrong with a hearty egg and potato dish for your Mother's Day brunch. This recipe includes chicken sausage and sliced kale for a truly filling brunch.

MAKES 4 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 lb small red potatoes, cut into thin slices

1 1/2 cups sliced cremini mushrooms

1/2 cup chopped fresh banana peppers

1/2 cup chopped onions

1 tsp Italian seasoning

8 oz precooked Italian-style chicken sausage, quartered lengthwise and cut into 1/4-inch slices

2 cups thinly sliced kale

1/4 cup grated Asiago cheese

Nonstick cooking spray

4 eggs

Salt and black pepper to taste

HOW TO MAKE IT

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add potatoes; cover and cook for 10 minutes, stirring once, until potatoes are nearly tender. Add mushrooms, banana peppers, onion, and Italian seasoning; cook 3 minutes. Add sausage and kale; cook for 3 to 5 minutes, or until kale has wilted and all vegetables are tender. Sprinkle with cheese. Meanwhile, spray a nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium heat. Break eggs into skillet. Reduce heat to low; cook eggs for 3 to 4 minutes, or until whites are completely set and yolks start to thicken. Serve fried eggs over hash. Season with salt and pepper.

Acai Bowls

If mom is a huge fan of smoothies and smoothie bowls, give her what she loves by making her own smoothie bowl at home. This acai bowl is perfect for Mother's Day, packed with blueberries, bananas, kiwi, coconut, and almonds. Or let her choose her own toppings! It is her day after all.

MAKES 2 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

3.5-oz package frozen acai pulp

2 ripe bananas, cut into 1-inch chunks and frozen for at least 2 hours

1 Tbsp honey

4-5 Tbsp water

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1 kiwi, peeled and sliced

2 Tbsp sliced almonds, toasted

2 Tbsp unsweetened coconut, toasted

2 Tbsp cocoa nibs

HOW TO MAKE IT

In a food processor or high-powered blender, place frozen acai pulp, frozen banana chunks, and honey. Process until smooth, scraping down sides as needed and adding enough water to make it soft and spoonable. Portion into two bowls. Top with remaining ingredients, or use your favorite toppings!

Sunny-Side Up Egg Pizza

Pizza for brunch? Absolutely! Throw an egg on any dish that Mom loves—like pizza—and you basically have brunch. This recipe is made with sunny-side up eggs, leeks, garlic, prosciutto, and both Parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

MAKES 6 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing pan

1 Tbsp cornmeal

1 clove garlic, minced

Flour

1-lb package refrigerated pizza dough

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 small leek, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced, white and light green parts only (The layers of leeks can contain grit and sand. To clean, hold the halves under cool running water and fan the layers. Shake off excess water, and pat dry with paper towels before slicing.)

2 slices prosciutto, coarsely chopped

4 large eggs

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp cracked black pepper

HOW TO MAKE IT

Preheat oven to 500°F. Lightly grease a baking sheet or 12-inch round pizza pan. Sprinkle with cornmeal. Combine the 2 tablespoons olive oil and minced garlic in a small bowl. On a lightly floured surface, roll and press dough into a 12-inch circle, building up a rim around the edges. Carefully transfer to prepared pan. Brush dough with garlic-olive oil mixture. Top with the Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, leeks, and prosciutto. Crack one egg into a small dish. Gently transfer to one-quarter of the pizza. Repeat with additional eggs. Sprinkle eggs with salt. Sprinkle entire pizza with cracked pepper. Bake, rotating pizza halfway through baking time, until bottom of crust is crisp and top is blistered and egg whites are set (yolks should still be runny), 8 minutes. Cut into quarters and serve immediately.

Open-Face Hot Ham and Cheese with Chipotle Mayo

Make mom something a little fancier this Mother's Day with this open-face hot ham and cheese sandwich! By simply taking off the top piece of bread, you can make a sandwich look especially fancy with all kinds of toppings. Just make sure to serve them with knives and forks—they are much easier to eat when you cut them up!

MAKES 4 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

For the mayo:

1/2 cup light mayonnaise

2 chipotle chiles in adobo sauce

1 Tbsp adobo sauce from chipotle peppers

For the sandwiches:

4 3/4-inch-thick slices sourdough bread

1 Tbsp butter, softened

8 oz thinly sliced low-sodium deli ham

4 ultra-thin slices pepper jack cheese

Vegetable oil

1 tsp vinegar

4 large cold eggs

Kosher salt

Ground chipotle powder

Microgreens or chopped fresh chives

HOW TO MAKE IT

Preheat oven to 350°F. For the mayo, combine mayonnaise, chipotle chiles, and adobo sauce in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. For sandwiches, lightly butter both sides of the bread with softened butter. Toast one side of bread in an extra-large oven-proof skillet over medium heat until golden brown. Flip bread slices. While second side is toasting, spread top slice of bread with 1 tablespoon of the mayonnaise. Top with ham and cheese. Transfer pan to oven. While sandwiches are heating, lightly oil the sides of a medium skillet or large saucepan. Fill pan half full with water. Add vinegar to water and bring to a boil. Break 1 egg into a small dish. Carefully slide the egg into the simmering water, holding the lip of the dish as close to the water as possible. Repeat with three remaining eggs, adding them one at a time and spacing them so each egg has an equal amount of space surrounding it. Simmer for 3 to 5 minutes, or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. Remove sandwiches from oven. Use a slotted spoon to remove eggs from water. Top each sandwich with an egg. Season lightly with salt and chipotle powder. Sprinkle with micro-greens and serve immediately.

Note: Refrigerate leftover mayo and use on sandwiches or add it as a topping for steamed or roasted vegetables.

Strawberry Shortcake Drop Cookies

Who says you can't have cookies with your Mother's Day brunch? Not only are these Strawberry Shortcake Drop cookies delicious, but they're also healthier than your average cookie option, swapping regular sugar for Purecane™ zero-calorie Baking Sweetener. Plus, they're packed with an entire cup of fresh strawberries and fresh lemon juice, which really takes the flavor of these cookies to the next level.

YOU'LL NEED

For the Cookies:

1 egg

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1/2 cup melted butter (can sub vegan butter)

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup almond milk

1/4 cup Purecane™ zero-calorie Baking Sweetener

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 Tbsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup fresh strawberries, chopped

For the Icing Drizzle:

1/4 cup Purecane™ Confectioners Sweetener

1-2 tsp almond milk

HOW TO MAKE IT

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line the bottom of a baking pan with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. In a large mixing bowl, combine the wet ingredients: egg, lemon juice, melted butter, vanilla, and almond milk. Whisk until well combined. Once combined, add in Purecane™ zero-calorie Baking Sweetener, flour, baking powder, and salt and mix with a rubber spatula until a soft dough starts to form. Fold in the chopped strawberries and mix until well incorporated. Using a cookie scoop or spoon, scoop two spoonfuls and place them directly on the baking sheet. Bake for 22 minutes. While the cookies bake, make your icing. Combine the almond milk and Purecane™ Confectioners Sweetener until you've reached the desired consistency (the more almond milk you add, the more liquidy the icing). Drizzle on top of cookies and enjoy!

