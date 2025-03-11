The Best Way to Cook Salmon Perfectly in an Air Fryer

Salmon is the perfect fish to cook at home. Not only is it absolutely delicious, but it's relatively affordable and easy to cook. A lot of people cook their salmon in the oven or on the grill, but if you're a salmon lover, it may be time to try air fryer salmon next.

Cooking salmon in an air fryer gives it a crispy exterior without having to use heavy batters or deep frying it in a ton of oil. Not only that, but this cooking method will retain the moisture internally as well, so your salmon will never dry out. To learn more about making the perfect air fryer salmon, we talked with Chef Chris Nirschel with New York Catering Service.

"This step-by-step guide ensures that you achieve perfectly moist and flavorful salmon right from your air fryer," says Nirschel. "The recipe is packed with aromatic herbs, zesty lemon, and a touch of garlic, and I promise it will be a crowd-pleaser for everyone."

Should you use fresh or frozen salmon in the air fryer?

Honestly, you can use either! Chef Nirschel recommends fresh salmon if possible, which is what he uses for his recipe, but buying fresh salmon isn't possible for everyone.

There are many benefits of using frozen salmon, like being able to save money and store your filets for much longer periods of time. Here are a few tips to try if you choose to use frozen filets for Chef Nirschel's recipe:

Remove any excess ice from your salmon before placing it in the air fryer

Make sure your air fryer is preheated before cooking your salmon because the higher temperature will help the excess water and ice evaporate quickly.

You will most likely need a longer cooking time. Chef Nirschel recommends cooking fresh filets for 12 minutes, so cook your frozen filets for at least 15 minutes and check for an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees, per the USDA.

The best way to cook air fryer salmon

Follow along for Chef Nirschel's favorite air fryer salmon recipe. Then, read on for ideas on what to pair your salmon with and tips for storing leftovers.

Get your ingredients ready

The very first thing you'll want to do is gather your supplies and ingredients. You'll of course need an air fryer, and for air fryer salmon you can pretty much use any brand. The size of air fryer you choose should depend on how much salmon you want to cook at once. Nirschel's favorite type is the Fritaire Air Fryer.

To make Chef Chris Nirschel's air fryer salmon, collect the following ingredients:

4 salmon filets (6 ounces each)

4 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

3 cloves of garlic, finely minced

2 tsp of dried dill

1 tsp of smoked paprika

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Zest of 1 large lemon

Juice of 1.5 lemons

Fresh dill, chopped, for garnish

Prepare the salmon and flavor blend

Once you have all of your ingredients together, you can start preparing your salmon for "frying" and making the olive oil marinade:

Pat dry the salmon fillets , which will allow them to be the perfect canvas for the upcoming flavors.

Then, grab a bowl and combine the extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, dried dill, smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper.

the extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, dried dill, smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper. Mix well until combined.

Marinate the salmon

Next, you'll want to marinate your salmon.

You can do this by brushing the flavor blend generously over both sides of the salmon filets , and let them marinate for at least 20 minutes to let the flavors absorb.

Then, take the lemon and grate the zest over the filets.

Squeeze the juice of one and a half lemons, providing a bright and refreshing citrus flavor

Air fry your salmon

You're on your way to some delicious salmon, and now all you have to do is cook it!

Preheat the air fryer to 390 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately five minutes. This ensures the ideal balance between a crispy exterior and a moist interior.

This ensures the ideal balance between a crispy exterior and a moist interior. Lightly grease the air fryer basket and arrange the marinated salmon filets, allowing for even frying.

Once your air fryer is preheated, place the basket in and cook for 12 minutes.

For the best results, turn the filets halfway through to get a golden perfection on both sides.

Garnish and enjoy

Now, for the best step in the process—enjoying your meal. "As the aroma fills the kitchen, remove the salmon from the air fryer and garnish with freshly chopped dill for an elegant touch and depth of flavor," says Nirschel.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to serve your salmon

When it comes to serving, Nirschel says he likes to plate it with a slice of lemon and then pair it with sides like a bed of quinoa or a medley of roasted vegetables. Because of its rich flavors, simple can be best when it comes to a salmon meal. Here are some other pairing ideas:

Broccoli or broccolini, butter, and lemon

Roasted asparagus

Green beans with butter

Roasted Brussels sprouts

Rice, your favorite vegetables, and soy sauce

Quinoa and veggies

Pasta with garlic, butter, and lemon

Cesar salad

Creamy orzo

The best way to store and heat leftovers

To store your leftovers, place cooked salmon in an airtight container for 3-4 days. When reheating, you'll want to cook your salmon at a slightly lower temperature. Here's how to best reheat your air fryer salmon:

Preheat air fryer to 350 degrees

to 350 degrees Line your salmon up in a single layer

Cook for about 4-5 minutes

