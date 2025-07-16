6 New Costco Groceries Shoppers Say Are Must-Buys

Just when you thought your Costco shopping list couldn’t get any longer, the warehouse giant recently dropped new items that are must-haves. Although the products haven’t been in Costco long, some are already selling out. From snacks to cooking essentials, here are six new products customers are raving about that are worth pantry space.

Jack Link’s Duos Chicken Sticks

Costco recently started selling Jack Link’s Duos Chicken Sticks that have two bold flavors in one bag–Frank’s RedHot® Buffalo Style and Ranch Chicken Sticks. The item has been in stores since April and is earning high praises. One customer wrote on Costo’s website, “These are the best, great flavor, and low calorie since it’s chicken. Please bring these back!” A second shared, “These are super delicious! Not greasy so my stomach doesn’t hurt after eating them!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Platterful Charcuterie Kit

The Platterful Charcuterie Kit is only online and has been available to Costo for just a few weeks, but is ready already wowing customers. One person wrote, “I purchased this for a very large Fourth of July gathering, and it turned out to be a phenomenal choice. The ration of meats and cheese was out of this world, and all my guests were so impressed with my board and ability to make it look like the instructions.” Another shared, “WOW, what a great idea! My wife and I are charcuterie addicts, so we had to give this a shot. It did not disappoint I was pleasantly surprised that everything arrived ice cold with ice, so no concerns about the cheese and meat. I got this because it’s much easier than going to the store and shopping, but my favorite part of it was the exposure to new items and the education/tutorials included. It made for a super fun, easy date night at home, with leftovers!”

Kirkland Signature Toscano Extra Virgin Olive Oil

According to YouTuber and food expert Bobby Parrish, Kirkland Signature Toscano Extra Virgin Olive Oil P.G.I. hit shelves in April and is so popular, it’s sold out. “What I like specifically about this is it’s the 2024 harvest, so this is probably the freshest oil they have here,” Parrish said. “The harvest was most likely November or December.” He explained the benefit of the freshest olive oil is that the polyphenol count is going to be higher. “You actually lose 40% of the polyphenols as the year goes on and the polyphenols are the antioxidants which are really good for us.” The seal and stamp of approval from Italy make this olive oil legit, so Parrish said to make sure to look for that to ensure an olive oil isn’t fake and made with seed oils. And customers love his choice. One person wrote on his video, “My husband and I are olive oil snobs. that first olive oil Bobby showed is some of the best olive oil we’ve ever tasted! you could tell me that’s the fresh olive oil we had in italy.”

Siete Grain Free Cinnamon Chips

Another new item Parrish recommends is the Siete Grain Free Cinnamon Chips. “They’re a Bobby approved version of a cinnamon sugar chip,” he said. He not only loved the healthy, clean ingredients, but the value. The chips are, “.50 cents an ounce,” he revealed, while at Target the price is $1.00 an ounce he pointed out. Others also love the Siete Grain Free Cinnamon Chips and one shopper commented on his video, “The Churro strips are delish!!”

Celsius Essential Energy Powder Sticks

For a quick and easy burst of energy, the Celsius Essential Energy Powder Sticks can be added to any drink for a boost. A shopper wrote, “Celsius, in a portable, lightweight package! I love Celsius because it’s a tasty, sweet energy drink that doesn’t rely on artificial sugars. To be able to make it into a drink whenever I need one, instead of lugging a heavy box around, is so helpful! I take packets with me on trips and just shake it up in a regular plastic water bottle. Super convenient.” Another recently said, “Love these! So much better than the drinks in the can. They do not hurt my stomach with the fizz. Will buy again. Love the flavors.”

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

Hydration is something our body needs to survive, yet many don’t drink enough water, and that’s where the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier comes in. The brand advertises that it can hydrate faster than water and has many vitamins and nutrients. Customers love it. The latest Costco reviewer wrote, “Taste great hydrst fast great to have on vacation. Another said, “Excellent product for partner who works outdoors in extreme Arizona heat. Quick hydration.” A third shopper recently wrote, “I really like the Liquid IV. When I work outside and get really sweaty, I drink water mixed with a packet. Tastes great and hydrates well!”