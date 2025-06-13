8 New Costco Items Perfect for BBQ Season

Summer temperatures are heating up and Costco has all your seasonal needs. The warehouse giant is stocked with a variety of new products that are must-haves for backyard BBQ’s.

Whether you’re hosting a summer get-together, loading up on summer essentials or want to upgrade your grilling supplies, Costco is the place to shop. From high-quality meats to flavorful frozen treats, here are eight must-have products to elevate your BBQ season.

Napoleon Rogue Pro 625 Propane Gas Grill

Step up your grilling game with the Napoleon Rogue Pro 625 Propane Gas Grill. The newly launched item is a high-performance grill with 72,000 BTUs of total cooking power, an 806-square-inch cooking area, and a 12,000 BTU side burner. It’s designed for serious grillers seeking durability and precision.

Shoppers are mixed on the easiness of the assembly, but customers seem to enjoy the grill so far.

The latest Costco reviewer wrote, “We bought this bbq for our family cabin where we are often cooking for 30-40 people. Delivery was on time, easy to assemble and I was worried the cover wouldn’t be inside but it was. BBQ has been performing well with nice even heat distribution. We decided to spend a little more money than our last bbq and so far , it has definitely been worth it.”

Kirkland Smoked Pork Back Ribs

Impress your guests with the Kirkland Smoked Pork Back Ribs that are now on shelves. The ribs are dry brined, have a natural wood smoked flavor and are fully cooked. Just add sauce and you have an unforgettable dish to serve.

Strawberries and Cream Cake

Costco is known for their delicious fresh-in house baked items and the latest is a strawberries and cream cake. According to the Instagram account @costconew, the cake just hit shelves and it looks pretty tasty!

Inflatable Family-Sized Pool

Cool off with the inflatable family-sized pool that’s just in time for the hot weather. The pool conveniently has cup holders and is a fun way to enjoy the summer. But they’re selling out fast so don’t wait.

Klass Aguas Frescas

Another new item you’ll find at Costco according to @costconew is the Klass Aguas Frescas. The refreshing drink comes in a bag that’s twice concentrated and already sweetened–just mix with water and add your favorite milk.

Shoppers are excited for the new find. One wrote, “This looks so good!”

Another shared, “I’ll have to look for it!! So convenient 🤩”

5-Piece Tumbler and Pitcher Set

Glass and outdoor events don’t always mix well, so Costco shoppers can pick up the plastic 5-Piece Tumbler and Pitcher Set that just dropped. It comes in pink or green and is ideal for summer parties.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“I love that the cups have lids as well as the pitcher!!,” @costconew wrote in the description of the item.

Strawberry Shortcake Bites

A frozen sweet treat is always appreciated on a hot summer day and Costco now has Strawberry Shortcake Bites that food blogger @markie_devo jokes are the “knockoff Good Humor.”

One commenter wrote, “They were doing samples. They are goooood.”

A second shared, “Need these.”

Frozen Sour Grapes

Frozen grapes are the ultimate summer snack and Costco has just debuted Fruit Riot that are available in California locations, according to @costconew. The viral treat is getting rave reviews for the sweet and tangy flavor that is “addicting.” The grapes are covered in a zesty lemon juice and a sour candy coating that shoppers love.

“These are amazing,” someone commented on the Instagram account.

A second added, “My favorite, love these😋😋😋”