11 New Costco Items Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab This Week

Warmer days are here, and Costco stores are filling up with everything you need for summer. From warmer weather-inspired foods to viral Costco-branded buckets for all your outdoor projects, there is no lack of enthusiasm surrounding some of the hottest new items people are finding at warehouses across the country. We scoured all of them and consulted social media feeds of the top Costco influencers to source out 11 new Costco items worth grabbing before everything else.

Chicken Enchiladas

"The enchiladas are back in the Costco deli!" Costco Hot Finds reveals. They are made with black beans, rotisserie chicken, jalapenos, bell peppers, rice, tortillas, and lots of gooey cheese. "I covered it and baked it for about 50 minutes and we had the easiest weeknight meal," she writes, revealing it was a little over $23 for the large tray. "We love this dish!!" commented a follower. "These are delicious," added another.

Mango Dole Whip

Costco Deal recently shared some new items, including Mango Dole Whip, an updated version of the classic Dole Whip sold at Disney World. "@dolesunshine new!! Mango dole whip," she wrote.

Nestle Tollhouse Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Just in time for summer, these cookie sandwiches have arrived. "Nestle Tollhouse Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches at Costco! Not only do these taste INCREDIBLE, but they also have no artificial flavors or colors! Get 12 sandwiches for just $11.99!" Costco Buys shared. "these are sooo good," commented a follower.

Late July Mexican Street Corn Chips

Costco Does It Again recently shared that Late July Mexican Street Corn chips had arrived. "These are incredible!! Mexican Street Corn Chips!" she writes. "They are fantastic!!" agrees another shopper.

Mamba Beach Sticks

"NEW LIMITED EDITION MAMBA BEACH STICKS ARE NOW AT COSTCO!" Costco Deals shared. "Available at Costco only for a limited time while supplies last! Only $9.89 for this huge bag of deliciousness! Mamba fruit chews are a delicious fruity treat with long-lasting fruit flavor!" The bag comes with strawberry, banana, orange, and lemonade flavors. "My fav dye free candy," a follower commented.

One Reese's Protein Bars

If you rely on protein bars and love Reese's, pick up a box of One Reese's with 18 grams of protein and just 3 grams of sugar. "Yum 😍 Reese's protein bars at Costco!" Costo Hot Finds shared. "These are delicious!! Great for before going to work out. Also, a great snack on the go so I don't get hangry!!" one person commented.

Sargento Fun Balanced Breaks

These snack packs are great for summer. "Sargento Fun Balanced Breaks at Costco! These include mini chips ahoy or honey teddy grahams with mixed fruits and cheese! Perfect on-the-go snack for the kiddos! 😍 ($9.99 for 8)" Costco Buys shared. "My entire family loves these," one person commented.

Pita Bread

Costco is now baking fresh pita bread, with nine rounds per package. "I've hoped for so long for a pita bread in the Costco bakery and it's so soft, doughy and perfect!" Costco Hot Finds shared, calling it "absolutely amazing" and "so soft and fluffy." In case you can't eat it all at once, she maintains that it freezes well.

Costco Buckets

Costo buckets are going viral. "These buckets went viral at Lowe's and Home Depot! Now Costco has joined the fam! We need mini buckets next! 🤣 Who's getting one? 3 pack for $9.99!" writes Costco Deals.

Adidas Slides

These old school Adidas slides are perfect for summer and come in sizes W6/M5 – W13/M12. "Adidas slides at Costco!" Costco Hot Finds shared, revealing that they are only $15.99 at her club. "​​I love these! So comfy for everyday, and what a great deal!" commented one of her followers.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Skylight Calendars

Costco Does It Again enthusiastically shared that the warehouse is selling Skylight Calendars, "and it's basically my secret weapon for keeping the whole family on the same page (and my brain intact)" she says about the gadget, which color codes "chaos into calm," syncs all her family's calendars, and offers tools for chore charts, grocery lists, and to dos "all in one place."