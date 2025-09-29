11 Best New Costco Items Hitting Shelves This Weekend

Are you planning a Costco run this weekend? So many new items are hitting your local warehouse’s shelves this week. Good luck figuring out what to buy! From holiday decorations (yes, we are talking Christmas already!) to exciting new foods and drinks, many amazing items are available. Here are 11 new Costco items hitting shelves this weekend.

Adorable Holiday Shaped Pillows, Including a Viral Snowman

Costco So Obsessed shared about adorable holiday-shaped pillows, which come in peppermint, trees, gingerbread, and snowmen. “How adorable are these pillows for only $10.99!! I picked up a tree 🎄 tooo cute! What would you pick up??” she wrote. “Oh my goodness the gingerbread one,” someone commented.

A Strawberry Matcha Almond Milk Latte in a Bottle

Costco So Obsessed shared about Pop & Bottle Organic Strawberry Matcha Almond Milk Latte, $14.99 for six. “The best,” commented a shopper.

A Purple Yam Snack Mix

Lots of shoppers are excited about a new snack. “Ube party mix 💜💜💜💜💜💜 have you tried this? It’s pretty good,” Costco So Obsessed wrote about the sweet and crunchy snack. “It’s very mild in flavor,” commented a shopper. “Yummy and love the color!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Frozen Fried Pickles

As a fan of fried pickles, I will be picking up a box of these babies. “Have you tried these fried pickles ? @vlasicstork they look great! I’d air fry them and serve with ranch! Btw my favorite ranch is from @tobysfamilyfoods,” shared Costco So Obsessed about the $12.79 box.

Holiday Cards Have Arrived

Holiday cards are already arriving. “Holiday Peanuts & Snoopy cards $14.99 for 40!” shared Costco So Obsessed.

A New French Crepe

Have a sweet tooth? Costco So Obsessed recommends a new sweet treat. “Chocolate 🍫 French crepes so convenient for lunches or for an on the go sweet treat,” they wrote about the $8.89 item.

Manuka Honey Haircare

Costco Buys shared about HONEYQUE Deep Repair Shampoo & Conditioner. “Infused with Organic Manuka Honey + a Triple Protein Blend for deep hydration and repair! 💁🏻‍♀️With advanced Nano CMC repair, it goes deep into the hair to fix damage and smooth out the cuticle, — so your hair feels insanely soft, shiny, and silky from roots to ends 🤩It’s like salon-level luxury right at home—and you’ll only find it at Costco this September! Even better, Costco has the lowest price, and you can grab it online at Costco.com with no membership needed for only $30.99!”

A Mr. Beast Feastables Candy Bag Exclusive to Costco

Costco Hot Finds shared about the new Mr. Beast Feastable candy bag. “MrBeast @Feasables at Costco and this bag is a Costco exclusive so you can’t find it anywhere else!” they wrote.

A Human Size Lindt Chocolate Advent Calendar

Advent calendars are also arriving. “It’s human-sized! 😍 Costco has the giant @lindt_usa Advent Calendar! 24 full-size chocolates and holiday vibes,” Costco Hot Finds shared, revealing where to find it: Northeast region: 9/25, Northwest region: 9/20, San Diego region: 9/29, and Southeast region: 9/15. “I need this SO badly!!!” wrote a shopper.

Fan Favorite Holiday Lights

“Game-changer✨!” Costco Hot Finds writes about this holiday light set. “Costcos nationwide have the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro! They’re super easy to install, weatherproof, and made for every season. Grab yours before they’re gone! I wanna get these so bad!! I love how you can change the colors easily for any occasion. And they’re really, really pretty IRL

I love these and so do my neighbors!! Thanks for sharing!!”

And, Luxury Christmas Trees

Costco New Deals shared that “Christmas trees are Back at Costco” already, “and I spotted them most beautiful one with 1850 micro led lights, remote control with dimmer and 11 different lighting functions!! I’m in love!!”