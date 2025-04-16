11 New Costco Products Other Shoppers Are Kinda Obsessed With

One of the most exciting (and frustrating) things about Costco is how different warehouses carry different products, so what might be available in one might not be in another. Costco shoppers love sharing their new finds online and get very excited when something hard to find suddenly pops up in their local store. You never know when the Costco Gods might smile upon you and drop an ice cream flavor everyone else is going nuts for, or launch a brand like Fishwife which has a strong cult following. So what products are causing a lot of buzz right now? Here are 11 Costco products shoppers are obsessed with.

Organic Dried Pineapple Tidbits

The Kirkland Signature Organic Dried Pineapple Tidbits are a huge hit with shoppers. "Organic dried pineapple, my new obsession," one Redditor said. "RUN don't walk! These are the best I've had in a long time. Amazing alternative for sweet cravings and or candy cravings. Healthy, organic, no sugar added and just tastes so good. I finish a pack in less than a week. Honestly I could finish the pack in one sitting."

Fishwife Albacore Tuna

One excited Redditor spotted Fishwife Albacore Tuna at their local Costco warehouse. "I don't know a thing about fish quality, but I really enjoy this brand," one member commented. For whatever reason, the olive oil and whatever seasoning just works really well. I've tried other premium brands, and maybe the fish is higher quality, but the taste isn't there. Sure I can add my favorite olive oil and seasonings to elevate the fish, but it defeats the purpose of canned fish for me, which is easy travel snack or very quick meal at home when rushed."

Mama Mancini's Jumbo Meatballs

Costco shoppers love the Mama Mancini's Jumbo Meatballs. "Costco mamamancini's jumbo beef meatballs are legit. $13.99," one Redditor said. "Comes with PLENTY of sauce, imo. I had expected to add sauce and didn't need to. Have bought these 4 times now, very consistent," another added.

Korean BBQ Pork Jerky

The Korean BBQ Pork Jerky is another hit with shoppers. "If your store has this and you haven't tried it, you really must. I buy 2 bags every trip to Costco now. And honestly it's almost comical when I see prices of beef jerky at places like Walmart/Target when compared to this," one member shared.

Crunchmaster 6-Seed Multi-Grain Crackers

The Crunchmaster 6-Seed Multi-Grain Crackers are a must-have snack, members say. "Crunchmaster! Not wheat, but made with brown rice flour, flax and sesame seeds. So good. Even my health food hating husband eats them. He eats them with peanut butter. I eat them on salads or with cottage cheese," one Redditor shared.

10 Things Costco Employees Say Never to Do at Checkout

Island Way Sorbet

The Island Way Sorbet treats have the perfect amount of sweetness, shoppers say. "I only had the coconut, which is all I bought it for anyway. Very coconutty and I almost want to say milky/creamy. It gave me the feeling someone just froze coconut milk in the shell. Obviously that is not the case, but it was very satisfying. I am not a big sweet fan but this hit the spot. I cannot finish even a half pint of ice cream so the small-ish size was perfect," one Redditor raved.

Waterloo Sparkling Water

Costco is offering a Waterloo Sparkling Water variety pack and fans are thrilled. "I went to Costco with no intention to buy sparkling water and I ended up getting two of these bad boys," one happy shopper said. "That lemon lime is super good," another commented. "It's REALLY good. Tastes just like Sprite," a third confirmed.

Monte Pollino Pizza

The Monte Pollino Pizza Napoletana does not disappoint. "This tasted just as it appears! Delicious ! $14.99 for the 3 pack HAD 2 TRY. Super fluffy, crispy, delicious flavors. Bought the $8 pesto jar to add on later. This is my new go-to Margarita pizza . Not bad for freezer food. Wife and kids loved it," one shopper shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Organic Dried Mangoes

Fans are excited for the return of the Kirkland Organic Dried Mangoes in stores. "I was told that they were gone forever. I hope that this is a sign that they'll be waiting on us when we go back," one shopper said. "These are so much better than the sweetened ones. My Costco didn't have them when I was there on Thursday," another commented.

Rojo's Street Corn Dip

The Rojo's Street Corn Dip is delicious, members say. "Have you tried Rojo's Street Corn dip yet? So good. Even better with a splash of hot sauce. I recommend warming it up in the microwave," one shopper commented. "This is one of the issues with Costco, they give you fomo. I remember seeing this and this brisket/cheese dip like 3-4 months ago for the first time. Problem was, I just didn't need it right then, so figured I'd come back next week to get it when I have more space or something. Go back, all gone," another said.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Senor Rico Flan Tres Leches

Costco shoppers are raving about the Senor Rico Flan Tres Leches, saying it's an 8/10 treat. "Senor Rico Flan Tres Leches $11.99 is delicious," one member said. "12 cups in total for $11.99. 200 Cal per cup. Great soft texture and nicely set. Lots of caramel sauce."