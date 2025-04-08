10 Things Costco Employees Say Never to Do at Checkout

Even Costco shoppers who genuinely love going to the warehouse and exploring new items will admit going through checkout is not for the faint of heart. The lines are often long no matter what time you go, and with so many people milling around and oftentimes just not paying attention, it can turn what's an already arduous experience into something incredibly frustrating. While it's understandable that new members are still getting to grips with how things operate, Costco employees are always on hand to help. Here are 10 things they say never to do when you're going through the checkout.

Don't Be Rude!

Do not, under any circumstances, insult the person checking out your giant cart of groceries for you. "Once a woman told her son that if he didn't go to college he would end up doing my job. Which was pretty funny, because I have a bachelors degree, and the cashier has a masters," one Costco employee shared. "I've also hear the comment the other person pointed out many times about my coworkers 'do you even need an education to work here? Hey sweetie (to their kids) don't end up working here okay go to college. I don't want you to be a cashier/door person/cart pusher at Costco'," another commented.

Don't Leave the Line

Do not decide as you're checking out that you have to dart back into the warehouse to collect something you forgot. Costco is not a small grocery store, it will take you ages to get to the right place, find what you're looking for, and get back again, all while people are probably waiting to check out themselves.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Leave Trash In Your Cart

Please use the trash cans inside the warehouse—that's what they're there for. "I feel like this is an obvious one, but STOP leaving your trash in the shopping carts, we have 50 plus trash cans throughout the store, and still your trash is making it all the way out to the parking lot. Don't do this, you're grown adults, do better," one employee said.

Don't Block Traffic

Costco employees, especially the ones working at the checkout stands, get frustrated when you decide to stop and look at your receipt right after paying, thereby blocking traffic. "'There's no way all of that cost that much, are you sure you did it right?!' and I'm like.. 'Sir, I don't don't know what to tell you, you brought me those items, I scanned them, it's $127.. have a wonderful day.. next member,'" one Redditor said.

Pay Attention To the Signs

Costco checkout lines clearly show where you should go, and where your cart should go, plus instructions to please put smaller items on the conveyor belt. I have witnessed first-hand Costco employees desperately trying to help people who are trying to push their carts the wrong way, or are pushing the carts the right way but leaving their young children in the carts.

Pay Attention to Lines

Costco employees get irked when people don't respect the two lines formed to show your receipt when leaving the warehouse. "The only thing I'd add is 'There are TWO lines when you leave to show your receipt. TWO lines. Just like last time and just like now and just like next time. But you will forget,'" one exasperated Redditor shared.

Playing With Books

One employee wants parents to not let their kids handle books they have no intention of buying. "Parents allowing kids to paw thru a book while they shop then hand it back at the register saying they don't want it! It's not a library and you think someone else wants to buy it after the kid has smudge samples on the pages 🤷🏻‍♂️," the Redditor said.

Self Checkout Stress

Self-checkout is for people who actually intend to check themselves out, employees say. "Not unloading shopping carts when it's time to checkout or 'leaving barcodes facing up.' No, take all your small stuff out. Making one line at the exit door when there are clearly two people checking receipts. Sometimes I'll just stand there in my red vest holding my pen waiting for them realize that I'm there too. Going to self checkout and getting mad that you actually have to check yourself out," one frustrated employee said.

Too Many Items for SCO

Another employee gripe is people going through the self-checkout with large carts. "Why are some of these members going through self checkout with FULL carts? These machines are not built for this. Go to a regular line. I PROMISE that your full cart of 30+ items will get through a regular line much faster and with a lot less stress than going through SCO," one employee commented on Reddit.

Have Your Card Ready

Costco is a member-only store, so having your membership ready to scan is helpful for employees and everyone else. "The way that no one ever has their membership ready. I'm surprised no one seems to have mentioned this yet so idk maybe it's not much of an issue at other locations. For me, It's gotten to the point where I'm surprised when people actually do have it ready. We can't scan anything until we've scanned your card so it's best have it ready to go before you start unloading," one employee said.