4 New Frito-Lay Products You Can Find on Shelves Right Now

Since the 1930s, Frito-Lay has been cooking up some of the most delicious chips in the world. From OG classics like Lay's and Ruffles potato chips to SunChips and Doritos, everyone has a favorite snack from the Plano, Texas-headquartered brand. In addition to manufacturing the classics, Frito-Lay keeps things real by introducing new products on a regular basis. Here are four of their latest and greatest snack innovations on shelves right now.

Lay's New Kettle Cooked Cajun Spice Flavor

Potato chips with an induction of Louisiana-style Cajun seasoning? Yes, please. Lay's New Kettle Cooked Cajun Spice Flavor are kettle-cooked chips that "deliver a bold, spicy, authentic Cajun-inspired taste and are bursting with flavor in every crispy bite!" the brand says on its website. "The Cajun Spice flavor is incredible and works really well with the texture of the Kettle Chips," Facebook's Team Supernova revealed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

SunChips Honey BBQ Chips

If you are sick of French Onion and Harvest Cheddar Sunchips, go pick up a bag of SunChips Honey BBQ chips, available nationwide as of March 4. "This is an old flavor from 2016 – they used to be called Sweet Spicy BBQ, they discontinued them and seems now the Honey Bbq name would sell better marketing wise from my opinion. But for anyone that's a SunChips person it taste exactly like that Sweet Spicy BBQ," one Redditor maintains about the flavor.

13 Popular Lay's Potato Chip Flavors, Tasted & Ranked

Doritos Golden Sriracha

Doritos Golden Sriracha has become a quick hit with fans of spice. The brand explains that they are "inspired by the fan favorite yellow and green sriracha sauces, tangy and sweet flavors combine with just a dash of heat to bring a bold twist to Sriracha and a satisfying crunch to every bite." Get them now at your local grocery store, Target, Walmart, or Sam's Club.

Funyuns Sour Cream and Funyuns Flavored Onion Ring

How did it take this long for Frito-Lay to create a sour cream and onion version of the Funyuns? Funyuns Sour Cream and Funyuns Flavored Onion Ring dropped a few weeks ago and are already a fan favorite. Grab a bag at Walmart and join in on the onion fun.

More Frito-Lay Chips Are on the Way

More Frito-Lay flavors are on the way later this year. In April, pick up a bag of Sweet Lime & Sea Salt Tostitos Scoops and Ghost Pepper Tostitos Salsa and Cheetos Crunchy Nashville Hot. Fritos Flavor Twists Queso and Fritos Jalapeño & Lime Flavor Twists are expected to hit stores in May. Over the summer, Frito-Lay will also be re-releasing several beloved flavors of Lay's and Doritos, including Ketchup, Mustard, and Pickle Doritos, as well as Salsa Fresca and Wavy Cuban Sandwich Lay's.