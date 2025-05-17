7 New Grocery Finds Shoppers Say Are Too Good to Miss This Week

One of the best perks of my job? Learning about (and often getting to sample!) the newest foods at the grocery store. My inbox is constantly flooded with announcements about the latest and greatest food and drinks filling the aisles of your grocery store. I also spend a lot of time talking to store shoppers and employees and scouring online feeds to find out about the items people are most excited about. Here are seven new grocery finds shoppers say are too good to miss this week.

Trader Joe's Organic Guava Fruit Spread

During my weekly shopping trip to Trader Joe's, I asked the checkout guy what products people are going wild over this week. Without hesitation, he told me about the Organic Guava Fruit Spread. "It's selling like crazy," he said about the spread, described as "tropical, tart and tangy spread made with fresh pink guavas, cane sugar, and pectin" by Trader Joe's Treasure Hunt. People are using it to upgrade their PB&J, as an accoutrement on a charcuterie board, or simply eating it in spoonfuls because it is that darn good.

Jesse & Ben's Beef Tallow Fries

Beef tallow fries are all the rage, especially with RFK Jr. speaking out against seed oils. Jesse & Ben's is the only frozen fry brand in the U.S. that cooks its fries in grass-fed beef tallow, and it recently launched a full product line nationwide in Sprouts and is coming soon to a Whole Foods near you. It includes new Sweet Potato Fries made with beef tallow (a freezer aisle first!), Classic Sea Salt, made with avocado oil, Rosemary & Garlic, seasoned with real rosemary and garlic, and Tallow & Sea Salt, a bold, nostalgic flavor cooked in beef tallow.

Challenge Butter Cubes

Butter is butter, but Challenge, a leading U.S. farmer-owned butter brand, strives to improve the classic essential. The brand recently launched Challenge Butter Cubes, a new, innovative cube-shaped butter that is pre-portioned into four tablespoons, offering precision, convenience, and a cleaner prep. "Challenge has been in kitchens for over 100 years, and we've seen how cooking habits have changed," Priya Kumar, Vice President of Marketing, explains. "Butter Cubes are our way of meeting today's cooks where they are—with a format that's intuitive, tidy, and ready to help get a great meal on the table, fast."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

siggi's Protein Packs

By now, it is emblazoned in your brain that in order to lose weight, you need to eat enough protein. siggi's, known for its commitment to simple ingredients and delicious taste, is acing the yogurt game. Recently, it launched a protein-forward product, siggi's Protein Packs, in two tasty flavors: Blueberry Pomegranate and Strawberry Acai. Each offers 11 grams of protein, sourcing real fruit and no artificial flavors or added sweeteners. They make a great snack and are available at Whole Foods nationwide for $1.99 per pouch.

Albertson's Company Chef's Counter Marinated Meats

Throw some new Albertson's Company Chef's Counter pre-seasoned and marinated meats into your cart and enjoy a gourmet protein-packed meal in moments. The line launched May 14th, and includes mouthwatering lemon peppercorn, zesty Italian-style and smoky BBQ chicken breasts, along with juicy chicken thighs in savory teriyaki-style or refreshing cilantro lime flavors, mesquite or aromatic garlic herb enhanced tender boneless pork loin chops, chimichurri and smoky buttery garlic beef sirloin steaks and carne asada beef flap steak. They are available at Albertson's, Safeway, ACME (NY, NJ, CT, PA, etc.), Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Vons, and Tom Thumb.

AmyLu Chicken Meatballs with Roasted Vegetables

I am obsessed with pretty much every AmyLu product. The brand is famous for its delicious precooked protein-centric offerings in the refrigerator section. However, the Chicago-based company has recently added items to the freezer section. AmyLu Chicken Meatballs with Roasted Vegetables are available for $6.99 in the freezers at Whole Foods. The juicy chicken meatballs are blended with real roasted veggies, offering a flavor-packed, low-carb meal in just minutes.

Applegate Naturals Lightly Breaded Line

Looking for a new kid-friendly but healthy chicken nugget for your picky eater? Applegate Naturals launched a new "Lightly Breaded" line this May, a lower-carb option to its regular lineup, and the products are delicious and even healthier than their others. Applegate Naturals Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenders and Popcorn Chicken are made with white meat and minimally processed ingredients and are both gluten-free, with 12 to 14 grams of protein per serving.