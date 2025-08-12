7 New Hot Sauces Fans Say Are Game-Changers in 2025

If you like spicy things, a great hot sauce bottle is necessary. Everyone who likes to kick things up a notch has their go-to OG hot sauce – including Cholula, Tabasco, and Tapatio. However, new brands and varieties are being infused into the hot sauce market, which is quickly growing. Here are 7 new hot sauces that came out in 2025 that fans say are game-changers when you want to turn up the heat.

Hook & Arrow Spicier Sauerkraut & Mustard

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of 2 new Hook & Arrow hot sauces: Chipotle and Sauerkraut & Mustard,” the brand recently revealed. The sauerkraut version blend blends sauerkraut and mustard with fire. The brand explains, “We tapped into our Polish roots to create a mild hot sauce specifically designed to pair with kielbasa. This sauce combines the flavors of sauerkraut and mustard along with pickled jalapeños creating the ultimate condiment for hot dogs.” It is available on hookandarrow.co and hotones.com for $12.

Frank’s RedHot Six Flavor‑Forward Sauces

In April 2025, Frank’s launched six new sauces under its Squeeze Sauce, Dip’n Sauce, and Wings Sauce categories. “Get ready to shake things up with the new flavors of Frank’s Dip’n, Squeeze, and Wings Sauces,” said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing at McCormick & Company, Inc. “Consumers can dip and drizzle these flavorful sauces on their favorite foods – turning every meal into a tasty adventure. Each sauce offers accessible heat, inviting fans to experiment with a wide range of trending, consumer-preferred flavor combinations, such as “swicy” and easy, global-inspired flavors for anyone to explore and enjoy.” The new flavors include Burger Squeeze Sauce (pickle‑mayo tangy), Korean BBQ Squeeze Sauce (soy‑garlic fusion), Secret Chicken Dip’n Sauce, Sweet N’ Sour Dip’n Sauce, and General Tso Wings Sauce, and Mango Habanero Wings Sauce.

Glen Powell’s Smash Kitchen Organic Hot Honey Ketchup and Hot Honey BBQ Sauce

I am a huge fan of Glen Powell’s (yes, the smoking hot actor) line of condiments launched earlier this year (exclusively at Walmart), and have gotten all my friends obsessed as well. The actor’s brand includes two spicy condi’s, an Organic Hot Honey Ketchup and Hot Honey BBQ Sauce. All products emphasize clean, organic ingredients at approachable price points ($2–$5 range) and are delicious.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Marzetti Co. And Buffalo Wild Wings

The Marzetti Co. is partnering with Buffalo Wild Wings to release four new hot sauces: original, chipotle, habanero and blazin’. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings,” said Tanya Berman, president of Retail at The Marzetti Co. “This is an iconic brand known for bold, unique flavors, and these new hot sauces deliver the heat and spice that consumers crave.” The 5-oz bottles may be purchased online on Amazon with additional retailers expected to receive the products in 2026.

Buldak’s New Look

While the flavors aren’t new, South Korea’s spicy sensation, Buldak, refreshed its popular hot sauce lineup this year with a fresh new bottle design and a convenient QR code. It includes Buldak Original Hot Sauce, Buldak Carbonara Hot Sauce, and Buldak 2X Spicy Hot Sauce. “Buldak has always been flavorful and fearless, and our refreshed packaging captures that same spirit – modern, eye-catching, and made for today’s fans,” said Youngsik Shin, CEO of Samyang America. “With the addition of our QR code integration, we’re making it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy and engage with the brand they love, anytime, anywhere.”

Popeyes Sweet Heat

Earlier this year, Popeyes bottled up some sauces, including Sweet Heat, a “sweet honey with a spicy dash of Aleppo pepper hot sauce” that fans have gone wild over. “For the most authentic taste test, I tried Popeye’s Sweet Heat with some regular (not spicy) chicken strips. The sweetness of the sauce was welcoming on the initial bite, then the heat showed up and said HELLO. The spicy heat does not last very long, so I was able to dip and eat at a rhythmic pace. I look forward to trying this sauce with other meats,” writes one Walmart shopper.

Truff at Starbucks

Part of Starbucks’ spring menu included single-serving packets of Truff’s truffle-infused Truff’s Original Hot Sauce and Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce packets. “From egg sandwiches to breakfast wraps, TRUFF brings an extra layer of bold, spicy flavor to complement your delicious Starbucks favorites. Together, TRUFF and Starbucks are here to elevate your morning routine into a crave-worthy experience,” a post from the brand stated.