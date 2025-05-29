10 New Ice Cream Flavors Coming to Shelves This Summer

This summer season is guaranteed to bring the heat, BBQ’s, beach days and lazy afternoons soaking up the sun and is the best time to enjoy a summer staple–ice cream. The sweet treat is one of the tastier ways to cool down from the heat and there’s exciting new options to look forward to.

Besides your classic favorites, there’s several new ice cream flavors hitting shelves and we have all the details. So, whether you’re relaxing poolside, enjoying a sunny afternoon in the backyard or spending time with friends this summer, here’s a few things you’ll see in the frozen section or ice cream shops to celebrate the season.

NUTTER BUTTER® Ice Cream

Head to your local Cold Stone and try the new NUTTER BUTTER flavor. It just dropped last week and will be around until August 26, 2025. The new flavor is creamy and smooth with

NUTTER BUTTER® Ice Cream, NUTTER BUTTER® cookies, sugar crystals and fudge.

Dad’s Root Beer Float Ice Cream

Savor the taste of a root beer float in this new ice cream flavor. Dad’s Root Beer Float Ice Cream is a pleasing combination of root beer sherbet paired with vanilla ice cream and recently hit stores and fans are on the hunt for it.

In a recent Reddit thread titled “Dad’s RB Float Ice Cream,” shoppers are ecstatic over the item.

The original poster wrote, “Okay, who’s trying it? Supposedly available for purchase at Walmart; uncertain where else you can find it.”

Someone else commented, “If it’s anything like their regular rootbeer, it’s worth investigating!”

Another wrote, “Holy… It’s beautiful.”

Dubai Chocolate Bar Ice Cream

Costco is now offering what everyone talked about at Coachella–chocolate and pistachios. The warehouse giant is now selling the Dubai Chocolate Bar Ice Cream, which features milk & cream with pistachio ice cream and a Kataifi Chocolate outside coating.

“This is the trend that never ends, yes it goes on and on my friends …,” food blogger Mark Vayntraub wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the Dubai Chocolate Bar Ice Cream box and fans are happy.

​​”Those are fire !! I tried them at Coachella, I expended 39 bucks bc I ate 1 daily … I can’t wait to get 2 boxes for the same price that I paid for 3 popsicles…” someone wrote on Vayntraub’s post.

Another commented, “It’s really good and cost $13 for 1 bar at Coachella.”

At Costco they’re much cheaper. You can get a box of 10 for around $18.00

Birthday Cake OREO® Cookie Ice Cream

Cold Stone launched two new flavors for the summer and the Birthday Cake OREO® Cookie Ice Cream is the ultimate way to celebrate. Whether the occasion, the Birthday Cake OREO® Cookie Ice Cream will be your new go-to.

“Made with Birthday Cake OREO® Cookie Ice Cream, Birthday Cake OREO® Cookies, Rainbow Sprinkles and OREO® Cookie Frosting, this Creation will deliver a celebration in every bite,” the press release stated.

This flavor is also available until August 26, 2025.

Strawberry Tres Leches – Baskin-Robbins

This new flavor is made with a tres leches-style ice cream base, with chunks of soft white cake and real pieces of strawberry mixed in. It’s made with a “special strawberry-whipped frosting, according to food blogger https://www.instagram.com/p/DJP4cavR08J/ and topped with strawberries and icing rosettes. It’s only available for a short time so run to Baskin Robbins.

Favorite Day – Summer Ice Cream Flavors at Target

Target added five new ice creams under their private-label Favorite Day for summer. These are seasonal, so they won’t be around long. All are unique flavors that capture the spirit of the summer season.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Spicy Lime Margarita

Strong lime flavor with a salty swirl and a little heat from chili-lime flakes. The texture is light. The chili is subtle, not overwhelming. This one stands out if you like citrus and a little spice.

One Redditor shared, “I liked the spicy lime, but I’m a fan of interesting food. The actual flavor is meh but the salted lime swirl and the salted lime chili flakes were awesome! I like chili lime flakes on ice cream in general tho.”

Another wrote, “Spicy Lime Margarita is amazing, but I also like salty ice cream. The lime and chili flakes are also nice but I would honestly also add some chili powder to it as well because I would like the spice to be more present.”

Strawberry Angel Food Cake

Strawberry Angel Food Cake is such a simple, yet delicious dessert that can now be enjoyed in an ice cream. Target’s new flavor features vanilla ice cream with cake pieces and a strawberry swirl that somehow maintains a good texture and not soggy.

Mango Sweet Cream

Creamy base with a smooth mango swirl. The base has a slight cheesecake taste, which pairs well with the fruit. The flavor is clean, not artificial. Good texture and not overly sweet.

Peach Cobbler

Brown sugar ice cream with chunks of soft cake and a swirl of peach. The peach tastes cooked, more like filling than raw fruit. The brown sugar gives it a warm, baked feel. Solid comfort flavor.

A fan on Reddit wrote, “Peach Cobbler is good. I like the brown sugar ice cream base and also the peach flavor is very present.”

Tart Cherry Blast

Cherry swirl in a cream cheese base with small sprinkles mixed in. The cherry is sharp but balanced, and the cream cheese base adds a little richness and fans love it.

On Reddit one person wrote, “Target favorite day are pretty good usually. I’ve had the cherry one, it was good.”

In a separate Reddit thread a shopper shared, “Tart Cherry is pretty good when you get the actually cherry swirl but otherwise just okay. The sprinkles add a nice texture at least.”