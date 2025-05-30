7 New Pizza Chains You’ll See Everywhere This Year

Americans love their pizza—whether frozen, home made, delivery, or in a restaurant, it’s the most popular dinner choice across the board according to Statista, which says most consumers eat it every month and at least 14% eat pizza every week. The pizza market is dominated by a few established chains like Dominos, Papa John’s and Pizza Hut, but there are some impressively scrappy contenders getting a share of the market and earning well-deserved praise from customers. More pizza can only be a good thing: Here are seven exciting new pizza chains you might see in your neighborhood soon.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza chains in the U.S. and shows no sign of losing momentum. The company kicked off 2025 on a high note after awarding 85 franchises and opening 70 new locations in 2024 alone. “Marcos is my favorite chain pizza place by far. The pizza is pretty good, but the cheesy bread is amazing. It’s the best bread of any chain hands down,” one fan raved on Reddit.

Donatos Pizza

Famous for its “edge to edge” toppings, Donatos Pizza is actively expanding its footprint across the U.S. under new CEO and President Kevin King. “We’ve seen steady growth across target markets this year, and Texas has emerged as a key focus for future expansion,” said Jeff Baldwin, VP of Development and Franchising. “We look forward to building on this momentum going into 2025, bringing Donatos Pizza to even more communities nationwide.”

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza

Calling itself the best pizza in town, Mr. Gatti’s Pizza wrapped up 2024 with 39 new franchise agreements and 234 locations either open or in development. A partnership with Walmart means you could see a Mr. Gatti’s at your local store, and the chain plans to open 10 new Family Entertainment Centers (FECs) in 2025 in “new and legacy markets” including Sanford, North Carolina; Portland, Texas; and Big Spring, Texas.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Blaze Pizza

Atlanta, GA-based Blaze Pizza (LeBron James is a co-owner) is known for making delicious pizzas to order. The chain announced a 25-unit expansion in Southern California in December 2024. “Blaze Pizza is consistently delicious and its one of my favorite pizza spots,” one Redditor said. “Blaze Pizza Culver City is legit. Great vegan options, friendly staff, fair prices and that blood orange lemonade is next level,” another agreed.

MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza is currently restructuring under new owners Elite Restaurant Group to lead a “comprehensive refranchising effort of their locations nationwide” for 552 units. “NFS’s expertise in refranchising, asset recovery reorganization, and franchise sales makes them the ideal partner to help us optimize MOD Pizza’s market presence and operational efficiency,” said Michael Nakhleh, leader of Elite Restaurant Group.

Pieology Pizzeria

Pieology Pizzeria is “the future” of fast-casual pizza, says QSR. “We changed everything from our dough to our sauce, our cheese, and our core proteins like pepperoni and sausage to improve the quality of each one,” said CEO Shawn Thompson. “Those foundational changes have allowed us to innovate new products, which is important because we need to be in a new playing field with different offerings for our guests.”

Stoner’s Pizza Joint

Quick-service franchise Stoner’s Pizza Joint is expanding rapidly, with 40 locations already open across six states in 2024, and plans to reach 100 locations by the end of 2025. “I just went there last week and I really liked it! I got their small BBQ chicken pizza and I have been craving it ever since. It was also two meals worth for me, so that was great,” one Redditor shared.