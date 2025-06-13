8 New Sauces and Marinades Shoppers Are Raving About Right Now

Sauces and marinades can turn an okay meal into an unforgettable dish that will become an instant favorite. Ingredients like soy sauce, vinegar, citrus juices, and various herbs and spices work together to create a flavorful infusion that’s tantalizing and satisfying. With grilling season here, sauces and marinades are a must-have and right now the sauce aisle is heating up with brand-new flavors that go way beyond your typical BBQ sauces.

From globally inspired condiments to Southern barbecue collabs, these new arrivals bring bold, creative, and downright crave-worthy taste to every cookout. Here are eight new sauces and marinades to watch out for.

Bitchin’ Sauce Hatch Almond Dip

The Bitchin’ lineup is expanding with new flavors that just hit Target. The Hatch Almond Dip perfectly blends a subtle spice and sweetness crafted quality limited ingredients like almonds, and real herbs & spices that pair nicely with anything you want to throw on the grill. It’s also perfect to dip chips, veggies and more.

The brand announced the new flavor on Instagram and fans raved about the clean ingredients.

“Keeping it real with real ingredients and real awesome flavors that taste good on…really anything.”

Bitchin’ Sauce Buffalo Almond Dip

Another new Bitchin’ sauce flavor that just debuted is the Buffalo Almond Dip that you’ll also find at Target. It has a zesty lemon and pepper taste that’s ideal for pita bread, chicken wings and anything else you want to spread it on.

“Target runs just got so much more Bitchin’,” one happy shopper wrote on Instagram.

Heinz Flavor Tour Sauces

Heinz just launched a “Flavor Tour” line featuring three new globally inspired sauces.

-Mexican-Inspired Street Corn sauce blends chipotle, lime, and corn for a smoky-sweet finish. -Korean-Inspired Sweet & Tangy BBQ is loaded with gochujang and soy.

-Thai-Inspired Sweet Chili leans on ginger and sriracha for a bold combo.

You can find the items at Walmart and one reviewer of the Street Corn sauce wrote, “This sauce tastes so good. I can put it on many different things like one nuggets or even one french fries it has a very good consistency and just the right amount of spice for me. I will definitely be picking up more of this.”

Rodney Scott’s Tangy Burger Sauce

Pitmaster Rodney Scott teamed up with Target’s Good & Gather to launch a new collection of Southern barbecue sauces, including a tangy Carolina-style classic, a smooth white sauce, and a burger-ready tangy blend. Known for his legendary whole-hog barbecue, Scott’s sauces bring legit smokehouse flavor straight to your kitchen.

The line just launched a few days ago, and the Tangy Burger Sauce already has a five-star rating.

Burman’s Chicken Dipping Sauce

After being discontinued, Burman’s Chicken Dipping Sauce is back at Aldi’s and many fans are calling it a good Chick-fil-A dupe.

One person in the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group wrote, “It’s delicious… I made buttermilk fried chicken tenders and got this for dipping !!! Really good.”

A second shared, “I like it. A little more smokey bbq-y taste than chikfila sauce.”

A third wrote, “New for me at my store. It’s good but not exactly like the CFA sauce. Similar but not the same.”

Rao’s Homemade Creamy Marinara

Known for its homemade taste and high quality, Rao’s is the go-to for pasta sauce and now the classic brand recently dropped a new flavor–Homemade Creamy Marinara. It’s made with

Italian whole peeled tomatoes, Mascarpone cheese, onions, salt, Parmigiano Reggiano, garlic, Pecorino Romano, citric acid, basil, and black pepper and a touch of cream, that gives it a smooth rich flavor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

But get it while you can. It’s flying off the shelves. It’s rated 5.0 on Amazon and one shopper wrote, ​​Rao’s is the best supermarket jar sauce brand around. Rich taste, not too sweet. Their soups are pretty good too.”

Rao’s Homemade Lemon Parmesan Sauce

Rao’s also launched another new flavor, the Homemade Lemon Parmesan Sauce, which is available online and select retailers, according to their Instagram page. The announcement read, “Introducing NEW Rao’s Homemade Lemon Parmesan Sauce… Italian tomatoes are slow simmered with savory Parmigiano Reggiano and zesty lemon for a bright burst of flavor.”

One user commented, “Oooh can’t wait to try it!!! 😍”

Another posted, “Yum!! The best 🔥🍋🍋🍋”

Frank’s RedHot

Frank’s RedHot has been a longtime favorite and now the brand is growing with six new flavors.

–Frank’s RedHot Burger Squeeze Sauce

–Frank’s RedHot Korean BBQ Squeeze Sauce

–Frank’s RedHot Secret Chicken Dip’n Sauce

–Frank’s RedHot Sweet N’ Sour Dip’n Sauce

–Frank’s RedHot General Tso Wings Sauce

–Frank’s RedHot Mango Habanero Wings Sauce

​​”Get ready to shake things up with the new flavors of Frank’s Dip’n, Squeeze, and Wings Sauces,” said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing at McCormick & Company, Inc in a press release.

“Consumers can dip and drizzle these flavorful sauces on their favorite foods – turning every meal into a tasty adventure. Each sauce offers accessible heat, inviting fans to experiment with a wide range of trending, consumer-preferred flavor combinations, such as “swicy” and easy, global-inspired flavors for anyone to explore and enjoy.”