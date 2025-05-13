7 New Soda Flavors Coming to Shelves this Summer

Soda lovers have been spoiled with all the new releases lately, from Dr. Pepper Blackberry to Spindrift's fantastic new soda line. But what about the rest of 2025, and especially the warm summer months when ice-cold soda will be a must-have item at every cookout, party, and BBQ? Luckily there are a few exciting new launches coming up that are sure to delight fans (or at least get them passionately debating which ones are best). Here are seven new soda flavors coming to shelves in the upcoming months.

Sprite+Tea

There's no official launch date yet for the new Sprite+Tea soda, but fans are already buzzing about the drink. "This totally feels like a flavor that'll be around for a few weeks and 50 people will get utterly addicted to and will talk about wanting it back for the next 20 years," one Redditor said.

Mountain Dew Summer Freeze

Mountain Dew Summer Freeze is due to return in June 2025, and fans are thrilled. "Zero sugar!!! Yes!!!!" one said. "I was super sad to see this one go. I'm glad it's coming back!" another commented. "Literally a top 5 flavor for me!" a third raved.

Crush 'Back to the 80s' Electric Blue Razz

Crush 'Back to the 80s' Electric Blue Razz will also launch in June 2025, and soda fans have high hopes for the new drink. "It seems like it will taste delicious, so far any Crush flavor I've had has been great, they have tried a blue raspberry flavor a lot in the past, so I hope they succeed on this one," one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A&W Ice Cream Sundae

Keurig Dr Pepper confirmed the A&W Ice Cream Sundae will hit supermarket shelves in August 2025, combining the classic flavors of A&W Root Beer with the delicious creaminess of an ice cream sundae. "A&W Ice cream Sundae offers a nostalgic treat, inspired by the combined flavors of sweet vanilla ice cream with the rich indulgence of fudge flavor," the company said. "Available in both regular and zero sugar options, it comes in 12 oz 12-packs and will be offered for a limited time starting in August."

Reed's Multifunctional Sodas

Famous for its Ginger Ale, Reed's is launching a soda line with four bold new flavors: Berry Bubbly, Strawberry Vanilla, Root Beer, and Lemongrass Ginger. Each new soda is packed with functional ingredients and is low in sugar, and designed for "trend-forward, health-conscious consumers." This better-for-you soda is available at Sprouts and set to expand to other retailers.

Bloom Pop New Flavors

Bloom Nutrition is releasing a line of better-for-you functional sodas called Bloom Pop, set to be launched around Labor Day. The line will include five brand new flavors including Shirley Temple, Raspberry Lemon, and Orange. This follows on the success of Bloom Sparkling Energy, which was introduced in July 2024.

Diet Coke

While not technically a new flavor, Costco is finally making the switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola in its food courts, rolling out the replacements nationwide throughout 2025. The new Costco in Brentwood, CA, already has Coca-Cola options and fans are very happy. "That's it. Hot dog and Diet Coke for rest of my life," one shopper said.

