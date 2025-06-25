Sprouts is quickly becoming one of my favorite grocery stores. The health-oriented market has been expanding rapidly across the country. In addition to offering some of the best deals I have ever seen on everything from meat to produce, they are regularly adding new items to their shelves, ranging from creative chip flavors to top-notch supplements and drinks. Here are 7 new Sprouts finds that just hit shelves this week.

Sprouts Avocado Oil Dill Pickle Kettle Chips

Sprouts Avocado Oil Dill Pickle Kettle Chips are new item already getting lots of praise from shoppers. “Taste is great, avocado oil makes these a healthier choice than the Trader Joe’s version,” one writes. “I almost didn’t grab this flavor, because I usually prefer salt and vinegar chips. Turns out the vinegar is much better in these, and I’d choose them every time over the salt and vinegar ones,” adds another.

Sprouts Brand Mini Chicken Verde Tacos

Sprouts Brand Mini Chicken Verde Tacos are only available at Sprouts and are quickly becoming popular with shoppers. There are 6 grams of protein per serving, and they are made with white meat chicken and real cheese. Perfect for throwing into the airfryer as an app, snack, or meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sprouts Brand Organic Red Pepper Pesto

If you love green basil pesto, try Sprouts Brand Organic Red Pepper Pesto, only available at Sprouts stores. It is made with red peppers and authentic Italian cheese, and is a product of Italy. It comes in an 8-ounce jar.

Quinn Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Mini Nuggets

Quinn Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Mini Nuggets are total crowd pleasers. “This is a delicious snack that is low in saturated fat (1g/serving) & sugar (2g/serving) with 3g of protein for a serving of 8 pieces. It can also be used on a Charcuterie Board to add a crunchy item that is Gluten free,” writes one shopper. “Sort of a unique product as the texture of the pretzel ‘shell’ is dry, crunchy. Not like a normal pretzel. Love them. Great snack,” adds another.

Brez Elevate Uplifting Social Tonic 4 PK

Brez Elevate Uplifting Social Tonic 4 PK is another Sprouts exclusive. The sparkling, non-alcoholic cocktail is “designed to energize and uplift—without the crash,” the brand writes. It delivers “clean, jitter-free energy from 80mg of natural caffeine sourced from the guayusa plant,” and is a “powerhouse blend of cordyceps, maca, and ginseng supports mental clarity, stamina, and a steady mood boost, helping you stay sharp and balanced throughout your day.” The flavor? “A bright strawberry burst with a tropical mango finish—refreshing, fruit-forward, and effortlessly drinkable.”

Vita Hustle One Superfood Protein PB&J

Vita Hustle One Superfood Protein PB&J is a Sprout exclusive from the Kevin Hart founded Vita Hustle line. According to the brand, the new item is a “nutritionally balanced, all-in-one nutrition shake with 20g plant protein, 86 superfood nutrients and a daily dose of vitamins, probiotics & adaptogens.”

Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic

Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic is a viral DTC brand and Sprouts is the first brick-and-mortar store to sell the supplement. “Probiotic and prebiotic formulated to provide benefits for gut immune function and whole-body health for adults ages 18+,” they say.