You can get a free Big Mac at McDonald's next week thanks to the fast food chain's "SZN of Sharing" promotion.

The month-long effort has included discounts and even a chance to win a lifetime of free McDonald's — but next week, you can get their most iconic burger for nothing. From Monday, December 19 to Wednesday, December 21, you can buy one Big Mac and get a second for free.

This BOGO deal requires you to order the burger from the chain's MyMcDonald's Rewards app. The app will have other deals, too. From Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, you can order a Double Cheeseburger for 50 cents. On Christmas Eve and Day, you can get a 4-piece (of your choice) for $4.

RELATED: The Best & Worst Menu Items at McDonald's, According to RDs

The Big Mac Has Been a Fan Favorite Since 1967

The McDonald's Big Mac is a classic fast-food sandwich that has been a fan favorite since it was first introduced in 1967. The sandwich consists of two all-beef patties, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, and special sauce, all served on a sesame seed bun.

One of the things that sets the Big Mac apart from other fast food burgers is its special sauce. This creamy, tangy condiment is made with a combination of mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, yellow mustard, white wine vinegar, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. The exact recipe for the special sauce has never been publicly disclosed, but many people have attempted to recreate it at home.

The Big Mac Remains an Icon but Not Without Controversy

The Big Mac has become a cultural icon in the world of fast food. It has been featured in numerous TV shows, movies, and songs, and has even been the subject of a popular advertising campaign in which customers were encouraged to "Ask for a Big Mac by name."

Despite its popularity, the Big Mac has also been the subject of controversy. Some people criticize the sandwich for its high calorie and fat content, while others argue that it is a tasty and convenient option for people on the go. Regardless of how people feel about the Big Mac, it remains a staple of the McDonald's menu and a beloved fast food item around the world.

In addition to its classic version, McDonald's has also introduced several variations of the Big Mac over the years, including the Big Mac Jr., which is a smaller version of the original, and the Grand Mac, which features larger patties and buns. There are also vegetarian and plant-based options available in some markets.

This is Not the First Big Mac Promotion

McDonald's has used various advertising campaigns to promote the Big Mac to consumers. Here are a few examples of Big Mac advertising you're sure to remember:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e