5 No-Equipment Moves To Target Belly Fat in 30 Days

Trainer-approved exercises to help flatten your belly fast—no gear required.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on May 6, 2025 | 9:00 AM

Do you want to blast your belly fat before summer? Do this simple routine a few times weekly, and watch your belly shrink. Celebrity fitness trainer and health and wellness expert Jenna Willis designs strength training routines for her A-list clients, including Camila Cabello and Lala Kent. "If you're looking to tighten up your core and feel strong AF without any equipment, these 5 no-equipment moves will hit your belly, glutes, arms, and everything in between. Do them consistently, and in 30 days, you'll feel (and see) the difference," she tells us. She recommends repeating two to three times, based on your time and energy, and doing the workout three to four times a week.

High Plank Shoulder Tap to Knee Tuck (45 sec)

Focused man in sportswear doing shoulder tap in push or press ups exercise, standing in plank pose. Side view of confident and serious sportsman with smart watch training outdoor, work out on yoga mat
The first exercise is high plank shoulder tap to knee tuck. "Start in a high plank. Tap your right hand to your left shoulder, then your left hand to your right. After two taps, drive one knee toward your chest, then the other. That's one rep. Keep your hips steady," Willis recommends.

Side Plank Crunches (30 sec/side)

How to do a Side Plank Crunch fitness instruction demonstration physical trainer on beach training obliques stomach muscles doing core body training. Fit girl exercising doing abs exercise.
Next up, side plank crunches. "In a forearm side plank, lift your top arm overhead. Twist and reach it under your waist as you crunch in, then return to start. Hips stay lifted—your obliques are doing the work here," she says.

Squat to Standing Cross-Body Knee Drive (45 sec)

fit man doing squats, concept of bodyweight exercises for men in their 30s
A squat to standing cross-body knee drive is the next exercise she recommends. "Sit low into a squat with your weight in your heels. As you stand, drive one knee up and across toward the opposite elbow. Alternate sides," Willis says.

Forearm Plank Walk Out to Pike Jack (45 sec)

fit middle-aged man doing planks
The fourth exercise is a forearm plank walk out to pike jack. "From a forearm plank, walk one arm out at a time (like you're crawling forward), then return to center. After each walk-out, jump both feet in toward your hands into a pike position, then back out," says Willis.

Lateral Thrust Pops (45 sec)

active woman does squats at home by the pool, concept of a daily at-home workout to lose weight
The final exercise? Lateral thrust pops. "Drop into a ¾ squat, torso angled slightly to one side. Explode up, feet together, and twist your torso forward like you're throwing energy. Land soft, reset into that squat, and repeat fast," she says.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
