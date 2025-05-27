Nutella Is Launching a New Flavor for the First Time in Over 60 Years

Exciting news for Nutella lovers living in the United States. A new flavor is coming. It’s been over six decades since the brand launched a different version of its original innovation, but it’s happening. Nutella Peanut will hit shelves next year and according to the announcement from Ferrero, its parent company, “it combines the distinctive creaminess of Nutella cocoa hazelnut spread with the delicious taste of roasted peanuts.”

“Our momentum here has never been stronger,” said Michael Lindsey, President and Chief Business Officer of Ferrero North America in a press release. “Developing Nutella and Ferrero Rocher products specifically for the North American market represents a defining moment in our company’s history.” He added, “These innovations will engage both loyal fans and new consumers, boosting our power brands and further solidifying our position as a category leader in North America.”

What could be even more thrilling than a new flavor is the fact the product will be made in Chicago, which will create dozens of jobs. The Chicago Tribune reported that Ferrero will “invest $75 million in the plant” and noted that this isn’t just a peanut product.

Seth Gonzalez, the senior director of marketing for Nutella, told the Tribune, “There’s a reason why cocoa is still connected as a peanut-and-cocoa formula, instead of just peanuts. It’s more afternoon snacking than lunch, for example.”

But Nutella Peanut isn’t the only thing Ferrero is dropping. There’s a lineup of several products coming soon and here’s five new ones to look forward to.

Ferrero Rocher® Chocolate Squares

Reimagining the classic Ferrero Rocher in a new square shape, these chocolates will be available in Milk Hazelnut, Dark Hazelnut, White Hazelnut, Caramel Hazelnut, and Assorted varieties. They are set to hit stores in September 2025 .6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Each chocolate square has a delicious chocolate shell, creamy filling, and crunchy hazelnuts,” per the release.

Tic Tac® Dr Pepper

We’re pretty sure you’ve never experienced a mint like this before. Ferrero is boldly bringing a unique collaboration of the iconic flavor of Dr Pepper to the Tic Tac brand. It’s expected to launch in Fall 2025 .

Marshmallow Butterfinger

Butterfinger has been a longtime fan favorite for decades. It’s hard to resist the layers of peanut butter and chocolate perfectly balanced with the right amount of crunch. But a new twist on the classic Butterfinger is coming. A marshmallow flavor will hit stores in September 2025 just in time for Halloween.

CRUNCH White

A CRUNCH bar is the perfect combination of delicious texture, nostalgic memories, inclusive and a satisfying crunch that makes it a beloved choice. But the famous chocolate candy is about to get a spooky makeover. A limited-edition white chocolate version of the beloved CRUNCH bar, available around Halloween 2025 .

Kinder Schoko-Bons

Kinder Schoko-Bons are small egg-like shaped pieces of chocolate filled with “A harmonious blend of smooth milk chocolate, creamy milky center, and crispy hazelnut pieces.” You can sometimes find them in U.S. stores or Amazon, but according to the release, Kinder Schoko-Bons will be available during the winter holidays and Easter.