Olive Garden Is Bringing Back Its Most Popular Deal for the First Time in 5 Years

This is one of the best restaurant deals you will see this year.
Published on March 13, 2025 | 9:00 AM

Olive Garden is bringing back one of its most popular and generous deals for the first time in nearly five years: The Buy One, Take One deal is back! From March 24 to May 4, lucky guests can get two iconic dishes for just one low price.

"Buy One, Take One has always been one of our most popular offers," Jaime Bunker, senior vice president of marketing for Olive Garden, tells Eat This, Not That!. "As value continues to be important, we're thrilled to bring it back for our guests, so they can order two meals' worth of their favorite Olive Garden dishes at one low price."

Starting at $14.99, Olive Garden guests can order one of their favorite menu items—served with unlimited breadsticks and soup or salad, of course—and choose a second, cold, entree to heat-at-home later, for free. Can't wait until the 24th? Olive Garden eClub members can enjoy early access of Buy One, Take One for dine-in service starting March 17 to March 23 (sign up for eClub at OliveGarden.com). So what's on the menu? Read on to find out.

Buy One, Take One

For this year's Buy One, Take One menu, guests can start with the iconic Olive Garden breadsticks and choice of never-ending homemade soup or salad. Then choose one ready-to-eat entrée starting at $14.99 (there's also the choice to upgrade their entrée). Choose a second, chilled meal to enjoy the next day (or the same night, no one is judging).

First Dinner

Guests can choose from the following options for their ready-to-eat entrée:

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Angel Hair with Marinara

Four-Cheese Manicotti

Fettuccine Alfredo (+$3)

Spaghetti & Meatballs (+$4)

Lasagna Classico (+$4)

Chicken Parmigiana (+$7)

12 Healthiest Dishes To Order at Olive Garden

Second Dinner

For the second, enjoy-later meal, guests can choose from:

Fettuccine Alfredo

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Five Cheese Ziti al Forno

Buy One, Take One will be available for dine-in, ToGo and through Olive Garden's all-new delivery service, where orders can be placed at OliveGarden.com or through Olive Garden's mobile app. Speaking of the delivery service…

Home Delivery Service

After offering ToGo for years, Olive Garden fans can now have their favorite meals delivered directly to their homes thanks to the chain's new partnership with Uber Direct. Guests can place their order for delivery online at OliveGarden.com or through the Olive Garden app. The food is freshly prepared in-house before being delivered to their door by an Uber driver. You have to live within eight miles from your local Olive Garden to take advantage of this option, for orders up to $350. Larger orders are available for delivery through Olive Garden's Catering service.

More Olive Gardens!

Olive Garden continues to thrive and expand across the country, with new locations scheduled for Augusta, Georgia, Lawrence, Kansas, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Lake Mead, Nevada, and Pell City, Alabama. "Residents regularly tell me that new dining options should be high on our list of priorities, so I'm very pleased to announce that two fantastic new restaurants are considering our city," Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt tells ABC News. "This is a major win for our community, bringing new dining options, jobs, and economic growth."

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more about Ferozan
