5 Olive Garden Dishes Diners Say Are Better Than the Unlimited Breadsticks

Diners name the five olive garden dishes they order instead of breadsticks.

I have a little bit of a bone to pick with Olive Garden after they removed the portobello ravioli from the menu, but diners still say that there are some solid choices on the menu. Of course the breadsticks are legendary, oftentimes paired with their unlimited soup and salad. That said, there are plenty of delicious dishes on the menu to indulge in beyond the breadsticks. Here are five Olive Garden menu items that diners say are worth ordering.

Stuffed Ziti Fritta

The Stuffed Ziti Fritta app is ziti stuffed with 5 cheeses and fried until crisp with alfredo and marinara on the side for dipping. Customers love it! “Stuffed ziti fritta and shrimp misto are the best!!! The stuffed ziti is crispy and filled with cheese if you like that, and the shrimp misto has fried onions and bell peppers and it’s DELICIOUS with the spicy ranch it comes with,” a Reddit user said. Another followed, saying “stuffed ziti fritta. Extra Alfredo. I swear it is my favorite thing there.”

Grilled Chicken Margherita

The Grilled Chicken Margherita is topped with plump tomatoes, basil pesto, mozzarella, and lemon garlic sauce, and is a favorite among fans of the chain. “Chicken margarita is my fav and underrated [in my opinion],” a Reddit user said. “Very underrated! I used to recommend it all the time.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chicken Marsala

The Stuffed Chicken Marsala is loaded up with Italian cheeses and other flavorful elements like sundried tomatoes before it’s topped with a rich mushroom sauce. “I also tried their chicken Marsala with mashed potatoes and it blew me away with their Marsala sauce! It was seasoned so well that [it] got my tongue wanting for more,” a Yelp reviewer said. “The mushrooms were sliced thin and easy to eat! I loved it so much that I’m going to make sure I’m going to get this plate next time I come back.”

Homemade Soups

Whether you’re craving the Pasta e Fagioli with red and white, tomatoes, juicy ground beef, and tubetti pasta, the Zuppa Toscana with spicy Italian sausage, kale and potatoes, Minestrone with beans, pasta, and fresh vegetables, or Chicken & Gnocchi made with roasted chicken, Italian dumplings, and spinach, you can’t go wrong with the soups. “They have a good selection of soups. My favorite soup is the chicken gnocchi soup, followed by the Pasta e fagioli,” a Yelp reviewer said. “However, today, I was again trying to eat a bit lighter, so I went for the minestrone. It was excellent. It tasted like a very traditional minestrone, and of course, to top it off, I had my server put in a little bit of fresh grated Parmesan.”

Tour of Italy

The Tour of Italy is a great way to taste 3 popular dishes at once. The dish features chicken parmigiana, lasagna, and fettuccine alfredo complete with homemade sauce. “I got the “Tour of Italy” which was a truly spectacular piece de resistance featuring linguine alfredo, lasagna, and chicken parm. The chicken parm itself was so perfectly crispy! We also enjoyed the fried mozz sticks, and unlimited soup and salad,” a Yelp reviewer said