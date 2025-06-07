Olive Garden Just Announced Wild New Menu Items

Gen Z loves spicy flavors and Olive Garden is clearly paying attention with the launch of some very exciting new menu items. The Italian-American chain famous for large portions and more than reasonable prices just dropped a new sauce and new pasta customers are going to go nuts for—read on to find out more!

Spicy Three-Meat Sauce

You’d better come hungry for Olive Garden’s new Spicy Three-Meat sauce: This exciting new menu item contains a delicious blend of cherry peppers, red bell peppers, pepperoni, red wine, garlic and herbs, and homemade meat sauce, with chili flakes to give it that addictive heat. The made-fresh-every-day sauce is on the Create Your Own Pasta menu and is sure to be a hit.

Bucatini Bombshell

The second new menu item is Bucatini pasta, a thick spaghetti with a hollow center that is absolutely perfect for soaking up the spicy sauce. Believe it or not, this is the first time in nearly seven years Olive Garden added a new pasta type to the menu, but it was clearly worth waiting for. Both new items are available until August 25.

Extra Toppings

So hungry you want extra protein on the new sauce and pasta? Guests have the choice of adding meatballs, Italian sausage, crispy chicken fritta, grilled chicken, or sauteed shrimp and broccoli to their dish for an extra charge. And that's not all! There's yet another new offering in the works…

Calabrian Steak and Shrimp Bucatini

From July 7, Olive Garden guests who prefer a more creamy option can enjoy the Calabrian Steak and Shrimp Bucatini, a decadent combination of grilled sirloin tips, shrimp and bucatini pasta tossed in Calabrian spicy cream sauce with spinach and tomatoes—so good! The sauce itself is made with chilis from Calabria, Italy, (fancy!) garlic, butter, garlic, white wine, cream, and Olive Garden’s Marinara Sauce.

Expansion Across U.S.

Olive Garden continues to expand across the country, bringing value for money and its iconic breadsticks to new locations in Augusta, Georgia, Lawrence, Kansas, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Lake Mead, Nevada, and Pell City, Alabama. “Residents regularly tell me that new dining options should be high on our list of priorities, so I’m very pleased to announce that two fantastic new restaurants are considering our city,” Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt tells ABC News. “This is a major win for our community, bringing new dining options, jobs, and economic growth.”