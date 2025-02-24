6 Big Changes You'll See at Olive Garden This Year

Olive Garden is expanding in 2025, bringing its iconic brand of Italian-American goodness to even more towns across the United States. That's not all—the chain is also partnering with a major delivery company to make it even easier to have those addictive breadsticks in the comfort of your own home. The fast-casual chain continues to do well while competitors are slowing down, reporting a 2% increase in same-store sales as per December 2024. People just can't get enough of those never ending bowls of pasta, which is nothing to sneeze at in a climate where people are going out to eat less. Here are 6 changes coming to Olive Garden this year.

New Location In Augusta, GA

A new Olive Garden location is coming to Augusta, Georgia, soon, according to WRDW-TV. "Owners are looking to potentially build a new Olive Garden in Columbia County, according to zoning applications. The restaurant will be located at 5136 Autumn Trail off Lewiston Road," the publication states. "This would be the third new Olive Garden to open in the CSRA in the past 15 months."

New Olive Garden In Lawrence, KS

A new Olive Garden location is reportedly in the works in Lawrence, Kansas, according to construction documents seen by the Lawrence Journal-World. "An official with the KU [The University of Kansas] Endowment Association — which owns the land and controls which entities are allowed to develop on it — confirmed it was working with Olive Garden, and referred questions about the project to Olive Garden's corporate headquarters."

Olive Garden Just Brought Back Three Fan-Favorite Pastas and Diners Are Excited

Uber Deliveries

Getting Olive Garden for dinner could soon be an option for delivery through Uber, thanks to a new partnership signed by Darden Restaurants Inc., Olive Garden's parent company. "Guests have been asking us for home delivery options and they continue to show they are willing to pay for the convenience," said Rick Cardenas, Darden President and CEO. "As we continued to evaluate delivery, it was important for us to find a way to address this guest need state without disrupting the team member or guest experience and without compromising our competitive advantages and simple operating model. Uber is a partner we believe shares that vision and can meet our expectations."

New Olive Garden In Siloam Springs, AR

A new Olive Garden will open in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, according to Talk Business.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The recent sale of these three restaurant locations in Siloam Springs represents an exciting transformation of the local dining landscape," real estate developer Alan W. Cole told the publication. "With Olive Garden, McDonald's, and Chili's set to open, we're bringing nationally recognized concepts that will meet the community's demand for variety and quality. This is a testament to the area's continued economic development and strong market potential."

New Olive Garden In Lake Mead, NV

A new Olive Garden is scheduled to open in Lake Mead, Nevada, this year, according to KLAS 8 News Now. "According to city documents, the property is expected to create 60 full-time positions. Annual taxes based on the projected revenue will be $427,125," the publication states, sharing a picture of the construction sign. This will be the second Olive Garden in Lake Mead.

12 Healthiest Dishes To Order at Olive Garden

New Location In Pell City, AL

A new Olive Garden will open this year in Pell City, Alabama, according to ABC News, next to a LongHorn Steakhouse. Both chains are owned by Darden Restaurants. "Residents regularly tell me that new dining options should be high on our list of priorities, so I'm very pleased to announce that two fantastic new restaurants are considering our city," said Mayor Bill Pruitt. "This is a major win for our community, bringing new dining options, jobs, and economic growth."