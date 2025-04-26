 Skip to content

Oreo Unveils Wild New and Limited-Edition Flavor

The new limited-edition cookie flavor hits shelves May 5 and has snack fans buzzing.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on April 26, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Snack companies are constantly shaking things up, introducing new flavors and bringing back old favorites. Oreos is one brand that has mastered the innovation game over the past year, from its highly publicized collaboration with Post Malone to the debut of Double Chocolate Cakesters and the return of an old favorite, Golden Birthday Cake Oreo. This week, the brand revealed another surprise launch up its sleeve: The launch of a limited-edition flavor, adding to its quickly growing sweet-meets-savory Oreo roster.

Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreos
Nabisco

Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreos, the brand's "first-ever sweet and savory cookie," is coming to a grocery store near you. The limited-edition cookie flavor will be available on May 5, while supplies last.

"A playful take on the sweet and salty treat, Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel flavored cookies feature chocolate flavor creme, sandwiched between pretzel-flavored cookies that are topped with salt, making this the first-ever sweet and savory cookie from the OREO brand," Oreo said.

Oreo also shared the news via Instagram. "Want the best of both worlds? We've got you covered 😏OREO Chocolate Covered Pretzel on shelves 5/5 🥨🍫," the post is captioned.

Fans warmly embraced the latest cookie drop. "Omg, can't wait to try them!" one commented. "Sweet and salty is always a win," pretzel company Snyder's Hanover commented. "Oreo yall done it again 😩🔥🔥🔥," another added.

Why did Oreo decide to tap into the sweet and salty market? The brand cited a 2024 snack report by Oreo's owner, Mondelez International, which found that 81% of consumers "pay attention to the sensory experience" of their snacks.

Oreo Post Malone
Nabisco

In January, Oreo teamed up with Post Malone for a new limited-edition flavor, Oreo Post, made of salted caramel and shortbread twisted between one gold vanilla Oreo half and one chocolate half. The cookie was inspired by the singer, who told USA Today he had been on a salted caramel kick for years, and "like any other human being," he's been eating Oreos his "whole life", and that people will love the new collaboration. "It was love at first bite, to be poetic."

"Flavor innovations and collaborations, inspired by fan behavior, have become a mainstay in our playbook as a way to maintain relevancy across our portfolio of snack brands,"  Tanya Berman, Mondelēz Senior Vice President Biscuit, said in a press release at the time. "With an iconic brand like OREO, our challenge is to consistently raise the bar and discover fresh ways to engage our fans. This collaboration with Post Malone sets a new standard. We hope fans are as excited about the brand's newest hit as we are."

 

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
More in Groceries
  • Oreo Unveils Wild New and Limited-Edition Flavor

    Oreo Unveils Wild Limited-Edition Flavor

  • The Unhealthiest Frozen Foods on the Planet, Ranked

    The Unhealthiest Frozen Foods on the Planet

  • 7 Costco Deals Where Buying More Saves You Big Right Now

    7 Best Costco Deals Where You Save More

  • These Store-Bought Chicken Tenders Beat the Drive-Thru, Shoppers Say

    7 Store-Bought Chicken Tenders That Rule

  • 6 Costco Desserts Shoppers Admit They Can't Stop Eating

    6 Costco Desserts Shoppers Can’t Stop Eating

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.