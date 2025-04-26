Oreo Unveils Wild New and Limited-Edition Flavor

Snack companies are constantly shaking things up, introducing new flavors and bringing back old favorites. Oreos is one brand that has mastered the innovation game over the past year, from its highly publicized collaboration with Post Malone to the debut of Double Chocolate Cakesters and the return of an old favorite, Golden Birthday Cake Oreo. This week, the brand revealed another surprise launch up its sleeve: The launch of a limited-edition flavor, adding to its quickly growing sweet-meets-savory Oreo roster.

Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreos, the brand's "first-ever sweet and savory cookie," is coming to a grocery store near you. The limited-edition cookie flavor will be available on May 5, while supplies last.

"A playful take on the sweet and salty treat, Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel flavored cookies feature chocolate flavor creme, sandwiched between pretzel-flavored cookies that are topped with salt, making this the first-ever sweet and savory cookie from the OREO brand," Oreo said.

Oreo also shared the news via Instagram. "Want the best of both worlds? We've got you covered 😏OREO Chocolate Covered Pretzel on shelves 5/5 🥨🍫," the post is captioned.

Fans warmly embraced the latest cookie drop. "Omg, can't wait to try them!" one commented. "Sweet and salty is always a win," pretzel company Snyder's Hanover commented. "Oreo yall done it again 😩🔥🔥🔥," another added.

Why did Oreo decide to tap into the sweet and salty market? The brand cited a 2024 snack report by Oreo's owner, Mondelez International, which found that 81% of consumers "pay attention to the sensory experience" of their snacks.

In January, Oreo teamed up with Post Malone for a new limited-edition flavor, Oreo Post, made of salted caramel and shortbread twisted between one gold vanilla Oreo half and one chocolate half. The cookie was inspired by the singer, who told USA Today he had been on a salted caramel kick for years, and "like any other human being," he's been eating Oreos his "whole life", and that people will love the new collaboration. "It was love at first bite, to be poetic."

"Flavor innovations and collaborations, inspired by fan behavior, have become a mainstay in our playbook as a way to maintain relevancy across our portfolio of snack brands," Tanya Berman, Mondelēz Senior Vice President Biscuit, said in a press release at the time. "With an iconic brand like OREO, our challenge is to consistently raise the bar and discover fresh ways to engage our fans. This collaboration with Post Malone sets a new standard. We hope fans are as excited about the brand's newest hit as we are."