Oreo Announces Return of a Fan-Favorite Flavor and a Brand-New Cookie

Oreo is celebrating its 113th birthday with, you guessed it, new cookie flavors. 
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on February 21, 2025 | 8:16 AM

How do you celebrate your birthday when you are an Oreo cookie? By releasing new flavors, of course. In case you didn't know, Oreo cookies were created on March 6, 1912 – over 113 years ago. This year, in honor of the special day, Oreo has announced they are debuting a new permanent cookie flair and bringing back one fan favorite for a limited time. Here is what you need to know about the exciting news.

Double Chocolate Cakesters

Oreo Double Chocolate Cakesters
Nabisco

On Monday, Feb. 24, Oreo is debuting Double Chocolate Cakesters, which will become a permanent addition to the brand's portfolio. The Oreo Cakesters-inspired cookie will involve chocolate-flavored cream filling inside soft chocolate snack cakes.

Golden Birthday Cake Oreo

Golden Birthday Cake Oreo
Nabisco

And, the limited edition cookie will be the Golden Birthday Cake Oreo, which was a permanent flavor in 2013. Its limited-time run will start on March 3 while supplies last. This cookie features two golden Oreos housing a Birthday Cake flavored creme and topped with rainbow sprinkles.

Oreo Launched Post Malone Cookies This year

Oreo Post Malone
Nabisco

In January, Oreo teamed up with Post Malone for a new limited-edition flavor, Oreo Post. The cookie, made of salted caramel and shortbread twisted between one gold vanilla Oreo half and one chocolate half, was inspired by the singer, who told USA Today he had been on a salted caramel kick for years, and "like any other human being," he's been eating Oreos his "whole life", and that people will love the new collaboration. "It was love at first bite, to be poetic."

Oreo Is Focusing on "Flavor Innovations and Collaborations"

Shutterstock

"Flavor innovations and collaborations, inspired by fan behavior, have become a mainstay in our playbook as a way to maintain relevancy across our portfolio of snack brands,"  Tanya Berman, Mondelēz Senior Vice President Biscuit, said in a press release at the time. "With an iconic brand like OREO, our challenge is to consistently raise the bar and discover fresh ways to engage our fans. This collaboration with Post Malone sets a new standard. We hope fans are as excited about the brand's newest hit as we are."

Oreo Has Launched Lots of New Products

peanut butter oreo minis
Nabisco

Other recent additions to the Oreo lineup include six items launched last month: Peanut Butter minis, Irish Creme thins, Oreo Loaded cookies, Oreo bites, Oreo Mini Bars, and Oreo Loaded cookies.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more about Leah
//
