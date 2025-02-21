Oreo Announces Return of a Fan-Favorite Flavor and a Brand-New Cookie

How do you celebrate your birthday when you are an Oreo cookie? By releasing new flavors, of course. In case you didn't know, Oreo cookies were created on March 6, 1912 – over 113 years ago. This year, in honor of the special day, Oreo has announced they are debuting a new permanent cookie flair and bringing back one fan favorite for a limited time. Here is what you need to know about the exciting news.

Double Chocolate Cakesters

On Monday, Feb. 24, Oreo is debuting Double Chocolate Cakesters, which will become a permanent addition to the brand's portfolio. The Oreo Cakesters-inspired cookie will involve chocolate-flavored cream filling inside soft chocolate snack cakes.

Golden Birthday Cake Oreo

And, the limited edition cookie will be the Golden Birthday Cake Oreo, which was a permanent flavor in 2013. Its limited-time run will start on March 3 while supplies last. This cookie features two golden Oreos housing a Birthday Cake flavored creme and topped with rainbow sprinkles.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Oreo Launched Post Malone Cookies This year

In January, Oreo teamed up with Post Malone for a new limited-edition flavor, Oreo Post. The cookie, made of salted caramel and shortbread twisted between one gold vanilla Oreo half and one chocolate half, was inspired by the singer, who told USA Today he had been on a salted caramel kick for years, and "like any other human being," he's been eating Oreos his "whole life", and that people will love the new collaboration. "It was love at first bite, to be poetic."

Oreo Is Focusing on "Flavor Innovations and Collaborations"

"Flavor innovations and collaborations, inspired by fan behavior, have become a mainstay in our playbook as a way to maintain relevancy across our portfolio of snack brands," Tanya Berman, Mondelēz Senior Vice President Biscuit, said in a press release at the time. "With an iconic brand like OREO, our challenge is to consistently raise the bar and discover fresh ways to engage our fans. This collaboration with Post Malone sets a new standard. We hope fans are as excited about the brand's newest hit as we are."

Oreo Has Launched Lots of New Products

Other recent additions to the Oreo lineup include six items launched last month: Peanut Butter minis, Irish Creme thins, Oreo Loaded cookies, Oreo bites, Oreo Mini Bars, and Oreo Loaded cookies.