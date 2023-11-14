Outback Steakhouse Is Giving Away Free Bloomin' Onions—Here's How To Get Yours

Outback Steakhouse just scored a top spot in the 2023 American Customer Satisfaction Index and the chain's win is your (delicious) gain. The beloved steakhouse announced on Instagram that it will be celebrating by giving away free Bloomin' Onions this week.

"We're number one in Customer Satisfaction in the Full-Service Restaurant category. And it's fine that you don't care. But, pretend you do by posting on your feed using #SoProudOfOutback, and we'll give you a *free Bloomin' Onion to celebrate with us," the caption read.

RELATED: Texas Roadhouse vs. Outback Steakhouse: Which Has the Best Fried Onion Appetizer?

Although Outback was having some cheeky fun with their post, there were many sincere comments in response celebrating the restaurant and its famous fried item.

"I care since both of my daughters work there," commented one Outback fan. "One as a manager and the other part time and a college student."

"I was at the opening of the very first outback ever," commented another diehard fan. "It's wonderful! I still go there to this day!"

"Food ALWAYS Delicious! Especially the Blooming onion!" wrote another poster.

RELATED: Outback Steakhouse Makes Important Announcement About 2024 Price Increases6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The deep-fried Bloomin' Onion dates back to 1988 and was created by Outback founder Tim Gannon from a secret family recipe. A giant onion measuring 4.25 inches in diameter that weighs approximately 1.24 pounds raw and 1 pound cooked is cut into wedges so that each "petal" can be battered and deep fried, making it look like a blooming flower (with that perfect onion ring taste). According to the restaurant, 8 million Bloomin' Onions are ordered each year—that's one out of every four appetizers ordered! Fans agree that an onion cut into petals and fried to golden perfection is the best way to start a meal at the popular steakhouse.

The offer for a free Bloomin' Onion is available for dine-in customers from Nov. 13 until 22 at participating Outback Steakhouse locations. Just make a post with the hashtag #SoProudOfOutback on social media and show it to your server. You'll get a free Bloomin' Onion with the purchase of one full-price adult entrée. There is a cap of one discount per table, and the offer excludes applicable taxes and gratuity.

This is a limited-time offer and it's unfortunately not valid at select restaurant locations in Tennessee and Mississippi, or at any airport locations.