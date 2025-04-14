8 Fast-Food Breakfast Items That Are Way Better Than You'd Expect

Fast food breakfast is convenient when you're on the go, traveling or just don't feel like prepping those overnight oats. While the popular choices are beloved for good reason – they're reliable and tasty – sometimes overlooking other items on the breakfast menu means you could be missing out.

We looked at some of the most popular fast-food chains that serve breakfast and scoured the menus for choices that are just a little bit off the beaten path. While the following items may not be the most frequently ordered, all of them are delicious in their own right – and worth adding to your breakfast rotation.

Sometimes you just want your old favorites first thing in the morning. But if inspiration strikes and you feel like trying something new, check out this list for some top suggestions. Who knows, you may discover a new classic!

McDonald's – Sausage and Egg Biscuit

530 calories

At McDonald's, the Egg McMuffin gets all the love, but the Sausage and Egg Biscuit is one breakfast item that's not to be ignored. This sandwich features a warm, flaky biscuit that's brushed with butter. Inside you'll find a pork sausage patty and a folded egg. It's savory and delicious and is a nice – dare we say better – alternative to an English Muffin.

Wendy's – Bacon Breakfast Burrito

720 calories

A breakfast burrito is not an item you'd immediately associate with Wendy's, but this one is worth trying. Made with eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese and seasoned potatoes, this baby will fill you up and having you coming back for more the next day. All the ingredients are topped with a creamy Swiss cheese sauce and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Bonus points for the fact that it's served with Cholula on the side.

Taco Bell – Breakfast California Crunchwrap

640 calories

Taco Bell knows how to do tacos and burritos right for breakfast, and their Crunchwraps are legendary. While the California Crunchwrap may at first glance seem a little out of Taco Bell's lane, the ingredients pair so well together that it's hard to ignore. Here, a flour tortilla is filled with hash brown, eggs, bacon, diced tomatoes, guac and shredded cheddar. Then the whole concoction is folded into Crunchwrap form and grilled. This is one breakfast you'll want to take on the go.

Dunkin' – Blueberry Muffin

460 calories

While Dunkin' has a variety of breakfast sandwiches, when you're in the mood for something sweet it's easy to assume that a donut is the way to go. Stop right there – if you haven't experienced a Dunkin' muffin, you're missing out on a true culinary delight. With neon purple blueberries throughout and a muffin top that's coated in crystalized sugar, this is one tasty treat that pairs so well with an iced coffee. While it's high in sugar and clearly not a health food, a Dunkin' blueberry muffin can and should be a sometimes treat.

Starbucks – Berry Trio Parfait

Calories 240

We did not see this one coming but Starbucks has perfected the parfait. Made with nonfat vanilla yogurt, sliced strawberries, blueberries and raspberries and topped with a honey-oat granola it's a brekkie that's high in protein, low in calories and just looks so visually appealing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Subway – Black Forest Ham, Egg and Cheese Wrap

Calories 340

Panera – Classic Avo

Calories 230

Did you even know that Subway served breakfast wraps? Since they are totally eclipsed by the subs, these wraps fly under the radar, but they definitely deserve your attention. The combination of savory ham, egg and cheese for breakfast is a good move. Grab one for your cubicle mate or boss and you'll definitely score points.

It's so simple that this delicacy is easily overlooked, but avocado toast at Panera is great for breakfast when you want something unfussy but filling. Chunky avocado spread on a thick slice of sourdough and sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning is a great way to start the day that won't leave you feeling weighed down. It's also available with tomatoes on top if you're feeling adventurous.

Sonic – French Toast Sticks

Calories 570

Sign up for our newsletter!

While breakfast wraps and sandwiches reign supreme – they're easy to eat on the go, fill you up and usually have a decent amount of protein – there's also something to be said for sweet breakfast. Sonic has this covered with a menu item you may not have been clued into. Their French Toast Sticks are thick and golden and served warm with a side of maple-flavored syrup. Now that is one breakfast we're ready to dip for!