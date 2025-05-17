6 Most Overpriced Burger Chains in America

Gone are the days when a burger, fries, and soda was the cheap option for hungry customers. These days, even the most basic fast-food chains charge through the roof for a meal, causing outrage amongst customers who simply don't feel they are getting enough bang for their buck. While some chains are successfully luring customers back with excellent quality and outstanding value (Chili's, I'm looking at you), other restaurants are roundly criticized for simply not being worth it anymore. Here are six of the most overpriced burger chains in America, according to guests.

Five Guys

Customers are not happy about the prices Five Guys charges for food. "Yeah, I used to go back in my undergrad when there was a Five Guys down the street," one Redditor shared. "The prices were in line with other fast food at the time, at least from what I remember. But I went to one around a year or so ago and now I'm looking at the menu and seeing $12 for only cheeseburger… It's not a meal without a drink, burger, and fries. That's $11.39 cheeseburger, $5.49 'little' fries, and a soda is $2.89. $20 is absolutely ridiculous. You can literally go to any sit down restaurant and get a burger meal for that price."

McDonald's

McDonald's prices are a frequent cause of indignation for customers. "I went to a drive-thru to order a McChicken and medium fries. They charged me $8.35, but I drove out of the line before I reached the window," one customer shared. "Then I went to another McDonald's, and walked inside to order the exact same thing. They charged me $9.50. I told them to cancel it, and walked away… this order barely cost $4 max a few years ago. What is happening? I do not see myself paying for McDonald's ever again."

Burger King

Burger King prices do not justify the food, some customers say. "I went to Burger King on a roadtrip and spent nearly $20 on a single meal. Later that evening I ordered the Sirloin Steak burger to-go from the most legendary historic steakhouse in my city for the same amount," one Redditor said.

Shake Shack

Some burger fans believe Shake Shack is not simply not good enough to justify the high prices. "Us employees believe the same," one Redditor shared. "The price IS more expensive, but instead of doing fair prices, Shake Shack corporate does deals now, especially through the Shack App and delivery apps. I cannot tell you how much we have been overwhelmed and the quality of our food has gone way rock bottom. We are not the same company that the Meyers built. That being said, I would probably never eat at Shake Shack besides when I work and get a discount. Our meals are not paid for but are 60% off, so it ends up costing around 6-8 depending what you get."

Jack in the Box

Some customers are unhappy with the prices Jack in the Box charges. "Went to get a Buttery Jack today… $18.92 for the combo.. just the combo. They got my drink and fries wrong… Asked for a refund before they even handed me the bag," one Redditor said. "I used to be able to get a good deal on the 'App only' section or their coupons because there was variety. Now they just force you to spend $10+ in order to get something," another agreed. "Thought about trying that chicken Sambo but for $8 it was a hard pass. And the food doesn't taste as good as before so sometimes I will use the coupon to get my kids 2 Oreo shakes but that is like once a month."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendy's

Even hardcore Wendy's fans are balking at the chain restaurant's prices. "I went to my local Wendy's yesterday for the first time in a year or so. 2 double Baconators & 2 medium fries was $25.00. I like Baconators, but that's just too much for fast food. I won't be back. Bye Dave," one customer said.