6 Most Overpriced Pizza Chains in America

Have pizza prices gone up and has quality dipped across the board, or are we stuck in some ’90s loop of nostalgia where pizza was amazing, cheap(ish), and totally worth the money? While many pizza chains offer great value for money these days (with apps or without) others are just not worth the cost any more. So which pizza chains are making customers turn away and either opt for frozen, or choose a different place to eat? Here are the six most overpriced pizza chains in America, according to customers.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is not worth the money, customers say. “Pizza Hut is just too expensive for what it is. Even with coupons,” one disgruntled Redditor said. “Yup 18 bucks for a stuffed crust pizza that wasn’t even good. The bottom of the pizza was kind of moist. Plus apparently my local Pizza Hut is now using Door Dash. The dasher brought the pizza up with no heat bag,” another commented.

Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s is very overpriced, pizza-lovers say. “What Happened to Papa Murphy’s Pizza prices? Used to be a great option to delivery, and cost a lot less,” one customer said. “Yesterday I ordered a medium cowboy, a medium garlic chicken, and a monkey bread (just dough with seasonings). With a $4 tip it came to $50! I don’t spend that much on delivery! Pizza was still great (I love the cowboy). But Jiminy! Doesn’t seem worth it for carryout, and it’s certainly not a ‘cheap’ option anymore.”

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza is another unjustifiably expensive chain, customers say. “What’s going on with Round Table Pizza?” one Redditor said. “RTP was started here in the bay area. I remember when it used to be a favorite after little league spot. I stopped going a while back because the prices started getting out of control. I stopped by with my kids one day, just wanted 3 cokes and a large pepperoni. $50! Went down the street to a Mountain Mikes, got the same for $35 or so.”

Dominos

You absolutely have to use Dominos coupons (which are very generous) to make the chain worth it, customers say. “As long as they dont change their national coupons I’ll be ok. The $6.99 pizzas & the $19.99 coupon for 2 pizzas, parm bites, and cinnamon twists are the only reasons I order,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Papa John’s

Papa John’s is another chain where using their coupons and taking advantage of deals is important to save money. “I haven’t ordered a pizza in over a year. When did it become normal to spend $29.99 on a pie??” one customer said. “Pretty much all the chain pizza places you have to either use their app or catch a special,” another commented.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars is no longer the cheap option, customers say. “Little Caesars now cost just as much or more than Dominos, Pizza Hut, and Papa Johns. Crazy!” one Redditor said. “A classic hot n ready pepperoni and cheese went from $5 in 2022 to now $9 in 2024. Little Caesars is insane to think they’re worth that much,” another commented.