8 Most Overpriced Snacks in America

Americans have been getting hit hard in the wallet when it comes to buying groceries. Food costs jumped up 23.6% from 2020 to 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, causing major sticker shock for consumers and things could get worse. Food prices are expected to rise 2.8% overall from President Trump’s tariffs, including 4% for fresh produce, Yale University’s Budget Lab estimates.

With prices skyrocketing, people are tightening their budgets and cutting back, especially on nonessentials and companies are noticing.

CNN reported that PepsiCo, the owner of Frito-Lay, purchased 3% less on snacks last quarter because people are buying less.

“Salty and savory snack categories underperformed” the broader packaged food industry, PepsiCo said, per the outlet, citing the “cumulative impacts of inflationary pressures and higher borrowing costs on consumer budgets.”

While food is obviously necessary, many of the items we toss into the cart are not and can lead to a high bill fast. A hefty price tag doesn’t always match the value, so to help navigate your way through the aisles without overspending, here are eight of the most overpriced snacks to watch out for.

​Potato Chips

If you’ve noticed your favorite bag of chips has become more expensive lately, you’re not imagining things.

10 years ago the price of an average 16-ounce bag of chips was $4.27. As of April 2025, the same bag will cost you $6.61, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Cheese

The cost of cheese has jumped 15% in price, according to The Bullvine, a site that tracks all things in the dairy community. The average price of cheese went from $1.80 to $2.07 per pound for dairy farmers. In addition, there’s been a 20% increase in export inquiries, particularly from Asia, the site reported.

Eggs

Hard boiled eggs are a highly nutritious and easy snack, but according to the USDA, the price of eggs will increase 39.2% this year. While the May 2025 Food Price Outlook noted egg prices dropped 10.5% over the last couple of months, prices were nearly 50% higher in April 2025 compared to a year ago.

Girl Scout Cookies

Selling Girl Scout cookies is an annual tradition that helps the organization cover costs for activities and community projects, but the price is increasing again.

In 2023, a box was between $5-$6, GOBankingRates reported, but now it’s $7.00 as a result of inflation and the rising costs of cocoa and other baking supplies, according to a press release from the Girl Scouts.

Crackers and Bread

Over the last five years, the price of crackers and bread have increased 36.38% higher in 2025 versus 2020, which is a $7.28 difference in value, according to the inflation calculator site in2013dollars. Companies are feeling the financial pain of shoppers scaling back.

During the first quarter of 2025, Pepperidge Farm cookies, Goldfish crackers dropped 2% in sales, Food Business News reported.

Pre-Cut Fruits

Summer fruits like watermelon are a delicious and healthy to cool down and stay hydrated in hot temperatures, but there’s a big difference in price between pre-sliced versus a whole fruit. Convenience is a time saving, which is great when you have a jammed-packed schedule. But it will cost you.

For instance, a small whole watermelon at Walmart is priced at $3.87 while the package of pre-cut watermelon is $7.97 for just a few small cubed pieces.

Premade Charcuterie Boards

Whether it’s game day, a family dinner or you’re hosting a girl’s brunch, a charcuterie board is always a crowd-pleaser and a creative way to display your favorite assortment of cheese, meats, fruits and anything else you want to add without a lot of prep work. While there are plenty of premade charcuterie board options at the store, you’ll pay more.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It’s easy to make one yourself and it will cost way less. Plus, you have more variety.

For example, ​​a 12.5-ounce Columbus charcuterie board that includes crackers, meats, cheese, and olives at Vons for around $19.00. You can buy the same items for around the same price and have more to serve your guests. You’ll run out of the store-bought option in no time.

If cheese is too pricey, swap out for fresh veggies, which are predicted to decrease 2.9% in price, per the USDA.

Walnuts

There’s been a recent decline in walnut production due to irregular weather conditions, but consumer demand hasn’t dropped, so the price has increased and are expected to remain high, Terrain reported.