11 Overpriced Walmart Items You Might Want to Skip on Your Next Run

Walmart prides itself on offering the absolute lowest prices possible for a wide variety of items, but shoppers say not everything on offer is good value for money. Inflation is of course impacting grocery stores across the nation, and eggs are 140% more expensive, if not more, than they were a year ago thanks to the avian flu outbreak. Shrinkflation has also caused many shoppers to balk at buying non-essential items such as snacks and sodas, and even basic items have gone up in price—to the point where customers are simply saying even Walmart is charging too much. Here are 11 Walmart items customers say are overpriced and should be avoided on your next grocery run.

Doritos Cool Ranch Chips

Walmart offers a huge selection of snacks, but one shopper was startled by how much even a bag of Doritos chips costs these days. Customers were shocked at having to pay the same price for a small bag they used to pay for a big one. "Prices are getting insane. They just keep going up, no way am I spending $2.58 on a half bag of air," one Redditor said, sharing a picture of a Walmart shelf with the popular snack on it. "Dude that's almost as much a big bag used to cost," another Redditor commented.

Reese's Peanut Butter Egg

Like real eggs, the Reese's Peanut Butter eggs are no longer a cheap or even reasonable option for budget-conscious Walmart shoppers. "I wanted a single Reese's egg before I realized it was like $1.24, one Redditor shared. "Yea the single Reese's for over a dollar is insane, people still buy it," another agreed. "I swore I wouldn't but I finally gave in and got me a caramel Cadbury egg tonight. Those are supposed to be 50¢. It wasn't even that good. I could've got one of those caramel Reese's," a third chimed in.

Raw Meat

One shopper was highly critical of Walmart's meat selection, blasting both the quality and value. "Our Wal-Mart's meat is insanely high & most of the time they are brown and/ or green even," one Redditor said. "Always check the expiration date on everything! I found some frozen ahi tuna steaks that had expired 2 months prior. The produce is always wilted or slimy. I found that with digital coupons, Kroger is less expensive."

Birthday Cake Decorations

Even birthday cake decorations haven't escaped the scourge of overpricing, customers complain. "You know the sugar cake happy birthday things in the baking aisle? Walmart wants $4.48 for it. I thought that was ridiculous and looked online. Everywhere else was selling it for about $2 (give or take a couple cents)," one annoyed shopper shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Great Value Unsweetened Baking Bar

The Great Value Unsweetened Baking Bars are significantly more expensive (and smaller!) than they used to be, going up from $1.98 to $2.42. "Just wanted to add to this whole inflation discussion," one Redditor who noticed the price difference commented. "I was doing price changes the other day and noticed how many companies are doing this. Sure it's just a chocolate baking bar, but there's a lot of companies slowly raising prices. Going up more often than down with the price changes. I'm sure this isn't new to anyone, just interesting to see it in action."

Chicken Leg Quarters

Meat is expensive across the board right now no matter where you shop, but some customers are shocked at the steep hike in prices for chicken at Walmart. Shoppers say the Walmart Chicken Leg Quarters are just not worth the money anymore. "The one I noticed yesterday is the 10lb bag of chicken leg quarters — gone up about 30% over the last six months," one customer said.

Chi-Chi's Salsa

Chi-Chi's jarred salsa is way overpriced at Walmart, eagle-eyed shoppers say. "Those Chi-Chi's double shot things used to be $1 like a week or so ago at my store. The next day they went to $1.29 and then the day after they were $1.49. That isn't inflation there, that's just getting away with it because people will still buy it," one customer said.

Eggs

Eggs are expensive everywhere thanks to the avian flu outbreak, but Walmart customers have been complaining about egg prices for years. "I swear if eggs get any more expensive Walmart will put them in a locked case!" one Redditor said. "The Eggland's Best were cheaper than Walmart brand a few times in the last couple months."

Great Value Ice Cream Sandwiches

The Great Value Ice Cream Sandwiches are simply not worth the money, customers say. "Ice Cream Sandwiches 👎have NO taste and ice cream is a weird texture," one shopper complained. "I'm in eastern US, we have Blue Bell and Broughton's, I can't really think of any others but not all the others I've tried are great! Maybe it's just personal taste but my husband hated them too, I threw half a box away!🤷‍♀️"

Great Value Green Beans

Customers say the Great Value Green Beans in the can are not worth even the $0.74 a can Walmart is charging online. "Do NOT buy great value green beans. I used them one holiday for green bean casserole and they had so many stems. It was embarrassing. This got served to family. Never bought them again," one shopper said.

Great Value Original Beef Jerky

Walmart shoppers are not fans of the Great Value Original Beef Jerky, saying the quality of the jerky simply does not justify the price. "Unless you like wet soggy beef jerky that taste different then I wouldn't get great value brand beef jerky," one Redditor said.