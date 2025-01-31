11 Walmart Products Shoppers Say They Will Never Buy Again 

Walmart is in the middle of a great remodeling of its stores, with a new look, updated inventory, and better customer experience. The retail chain is known for having great deals across the board for food, electronics, home goods, and much more—but not every item can be considered a bargain when the quality isn't great. Customers who like the Great Value brand know what's worth buying, and also what they would never consider spending money on again. Here are 11 Walmart products shoppers say are not worth a second chance.

Great Value Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream Sandwiches

Walmart shoppers are not impressed with the Great Value Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream Sandwiches ($3.17). "[They] have NO taste and ice cream is a weird texture lol," one customer commented on Reddit. "Maybe it's just personal taste but my husband hated them too, I threw half a box away!," another agreed.

Equate Antibacterial Assorted Bandages

The Equate Antibacterial Assorted Bandages ($7.68) are also not a hit with Walmart customers. "Equate bandages (and the other even 'cheaper' brand) are one to avoid. They just don't stick at all. Even for 30 seconds," one Redditor complained. "Those things are the absolute worst. I got cut with glass and bled through like 7 of those things a few weeks ago. The blood was literally leaking out of it and I kept having to change it," said another. One Walmart employee said the store doesn't even use them for first aid: "As an employee it's pretty telling that we stock little first aid kits in different departments with only Band Aid brands."

Great Value Cookie & Caramel Bars

Customers did not like the Great Value Cookie & Caramel Bars ($0.88), which are essentially the Walmart version of a Twix. "Those GV Twix and Snickers knock-offs are pretty terrible compared to the originals," one Redditor said. "Yeah I tried the Twix one once and didn't like the way the cookie part tasted," said another. "I tried to give the other one away, but nobody wanted it, so I threw it in the trash. Waste of money, but it was just under a dollar, so I'm not too mad," said a third.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Great Value Almond Milk

Shoppers have very mixed reactions to the Great Value Almond Milk (now bettergoods $2.56). "Personally I do not like the Great Value almond milk. It always gives me a stomach ache but I have celiac disease so it's possible it's just a cross contamination thing, even though it's labeled gluten free. Almond breeze does not give me stomach ache. That's literally the only Great Value version I won't get, otherwise I get Great Value everything if it's available," one Redditor said. "I actually had an issue with their almond milk. I felt like I was going crazy because everything in the ingredients seemed fine to me. I switched back to silk almond milk and I felt better," another commenter said in a celiacs thread.

Great Value Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries

Walmart customers are not pleased with the Great Value Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries ($1.92). "Great value Pop Tarts are the most disgusting things you'll ever have compared to name brand," one disappointed customer said. "It's mostly the flavorless, dry, dusty crust on GV Pop Tarts that make it taste terrible. You try actual Pop Tarts after that and it's day and night," said another

Great Value Melt'n Dip Easy Melt Cheese

Walmart's Great Value Melt'n Dip Easy Melt Cheese ($5.28, essentially a Velveeta knock-off) has customers very disappointed. "I grew up in a mainly GV + GV adjacent household, but I will never buy the GV version of Velveeta. One time was enough for me, which makes me sad bc it hurts to purchase name brand." one Redditor said.

Great Value Salisbury Steak

Great Value Salisbury Steak ($7.88) should be avoided at all cost, shoppers say. "Great Value salisbury steak should NOT be purchased. First: It's bland. Second: Everyone in my family who ate one got food poisoning. I know it was the steak because my dog got part of one and he also got sick. The only ones who were safe were the kids who didn't want to eat it," one person commented.

Great Value Pepperoni Pizza Snack Rolls

Walmart shoppers give the Great Value Pepperoni Pizza Snack Rolls ($9.64) a thumbs down.

"Never pizza rolls," one said. "Legit, they smell like burnt rubber or something gross," another agreed.

Great Value Almond Crunchy Honey Oats Cereal

The Great Value Almond Crunchy Honey Oats Cereal ($2.80) are not worth the money, customers say. "Don't get the GV brand Honey Bunches of Oats. It's just corn flakes with some pieces of granola thrown in. The name brand is worth the extra money," one person commented. "They substantially cut back on the almonds and oats. The cereal is now mostly flakes. It tastes good, but it has none of the crunch that it used to have. We've had 3 boxes over the past several months and all have been the same. It used to be a better product," another posted in the reviews.

Great Value Aluminum Foil

Customers are appalled with the Great Value Aluminum Foil ($1.48). "Always go with name brand tinfoil. Fred Meyers rips too easily and Great Value was literally dirty. Like I touched it and my hand came away grey. And this is after I had pulled a bunch out of the roll to see if it would stop being dirty. Literally dirt rolled into it. Not just on the box, not just in the box, rolled into the roll of foil. Disgusting," one Redditor said. "It's thin, it rips easily therefore you need to use more than necessary just to cover the rips. It also doesn't fold easily so you have to secure it to whatever …not worth it,buy something a bit thicker cuz youre not saving $ when you need to use more," one person wrote in the reviews.

Great Value Classic Ranch Salad Dressing & Dip

The Great Value Classic Ranch Salad Dressing & Dip ($1.97) gets poor reviews from Walmart customers. "Great Value ranch is an abomination. It's sweet??" one unhappy Redditor posted. "Gross! Tastes like rancid oil with a hint of ranch powder sprinkled in," another shopper wrote in the reviews.