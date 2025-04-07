7 Overrated Gym Exercises Trainers Say to Skip

Everyday countless gym-goers waste time on exercises that deliver poor results. Certain movements have been staples in fitness routines for decades, but that doesn't mean they're the most effective. Many of these exercises lead to imbalances, or even increase the risk of injury.

The truth is, not all exercises are created equal. Some moves put unnecessary strain on your joints, others fail to engage the right muscle groups, and a few are simply outdated. Instead of sticking with exercises that don't maximize your potential, focus on alternatives that provide better muscle activation, improved functionality, and safer mechanics.

By eliminating these overrated exercises and replacing them with smarter choices, you can make the most of your time in the gym. Below are the seven exercises that trainers recommend skipping, along with better alternatives that will help you build strength, prevent injury, and see real progress in your fitness journey.

Leg Press

The leg press might seem like a great lower-body exercise, but it lacks functional benefits. Since your back is supported and your core isn't engaged, it doesn't train your stabilizing muscles the way squats do. Additionally, improper foot placement or excessive weight can put significant strain on your knees and lower back.

Try This Instead: Goblet Squat

Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell close to your chest.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and lower into a squat while keeping your chest upright.

Engage your core and drive through your heels to return to standing.

Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

Behind-the-Neck Lat Pulldown

This exercise places excessive stress on the shoulders, increasing the risk of rotator cuff injuries. Pulling the bar behind the neck forces the shoulders into an unnatural position, which can lead to impingement and chronic pain over time.

Try This Instead: Front Lat Pulldown

Sit at the pulldown machine with a wide grip on the bar.

Pull the bar down in front of your chest while engaging your lats.

Slowly release the bar back up with control.

Perform 3 sets of 8-12 reps.

Smith Machine Squats

Although the Smith machine might seem like a safer alternative to free-weight squats, it actually forces your body into an unnatural movement pattern. The fixed bar path reduces the activation of stabilizing muscles, limits natural hip movement, and can place stress on the knees and lower back.

Try This Instead: Barbell Squat

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and place a barbell across your upper back.

Lower yourself into a squat, keeping your chest up and knees tracking over your toes.

Push through your heels to return to standing.

Perform 3 sets of 8-12 reps.

Seated Leg Extensions

Leg extensions place isolated stress on the knee joint, which can lead to ligament strain over time. Since the movement isn't functional, it doesn't translate well to real-world activities or sports performance.

Try This Instead: Bulgarian Split Squat

Stand in front of a bench and place one foot behind you.

Lower your body until your front thigh is parallel to the ground.

Push back up through your front heel.

Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps per leg.

Triceps Dips on a Bench

Dipping on a bench forces the shoulders into extreme internal rotation, increasing the risk of shoulder impingement. This position puts unnecessary strain on the rotator cuff and can lead to long-term injuries.

Try This Instead: Parallel Bar Dips

Grab the parallel bars and support your body weight with your arms locked out.

Lower yourself until your elbows reach a 90-degree angle.

Push back up to the starting position.

Perform 3 sets of 8-12 reps.

Upright Rows

Upright rows can cause shoulder impingement due to the excessive internal rotation at the top of the movement. Over time, this can lead to inflammation, pain, and reduced mobility.

Try This Instead: Face Pulls

Attach a rope to a cable machine at eye level.

Pull the rope towards your face, keeping your elbows high.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together at the end of the movement.

Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

Crunches

Crunches are one of the most overrated core exercises. They put strain on the neck and lower back without effectively strengthening the deep core muscles. There are much more efficient exercises that build a stronger, more stable midsection.

Try This Instead: Dead Bug

Lie on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and your knees bent at 90 degrees.

Slowly lower one arm and the opposite leg toward the ground.

Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

Perform 3 sets of 10 reps per side.