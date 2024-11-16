6 High-Impact Exercises That Are Destroying Your Joints
High-impact exercises can benefit those looking to build endurance and strength but can also place undue stress on your joints. Exercises like plyometrics, running, and sprinting are celebrated for their potential to torch calories; however, they can damage your joints behind the scenes. We spoke with a trainer who calls out six high-impact exercises that can damage your joints so you know what to avoid during your training sessions.
"High-impact exercises contribute to joint pain and long-term damage by placing repetitive stress on the joints, especially in weight-bearing areas like the knees, hips, and lower back," explains Ronny Garcia, CPT, from Blink Fitness. "The constant impact can wear down the protective cartilage, leading to inflammation, pain, and conditions such as osteoarthritis."
As time passes, your joints may lose their ability to successfully absorb shock, making them more susceptible to injury. Incorrect form or overuse while performing high-impact exercises further heightens your risk of ligament damage, joint strain, and chronic joint problems.
So, let's explore the six high-impact exercises that can damage your joints, according to Garcia.
Running
Running on pavement can break down the cartilage in your lower back, hips, and knees. "The repeated impact of your feet on the hard ground can also cause inflammation and lead to arthritis over time," Garcia adds.
An excellent alternative to running is the elliptical. This cardio machine provides a great, low-impact workout and the same cardiovascular benefits as running without straining your joints.
Jumping Jacks
The repeated jumping and landing motions of jumping jacks can be tough on your hips, knees, and ankles.
"Step jacks involve stepping to the side instead of jumping and are a good alternative that reduces impact while working the same muscles," Garcia points out.
Box Jumps
Box jumps can be hard on your ankles and knees, as jumping onto and off a high surface places strain on these joints. It also heightens your chance of getting injured if your coordination or balance is lacking.
"Step-ups are an alternative that engages the same muscle groups and improves strength and balance while being gentler on the joints," Garcia tells us.
Burpees
Burpees require you to repeatedly jump, squat, and push up, which can harm your lower back, knees, and wrists. "The fast pace and impact on the joints make it a high-risk exercise for joint health," Garcia notes.
To lessen the impact of this exercise, a smart alternative would be to replace the jump with simply stepping back into a plank position.
Basketball and Other High-Impact Sports
High-impact sports such as basketball, tennis, and soccer can place substantial stress on your hips, knees, and ankles. "These sports all involve stopping short, jumping, and quick direction changes, and the combination of the impact and twisting motion often leads to joint pain and ligament strain," explains Garcia.
Opt for low-impact workouts like cycling or swimming instead. Both still offer stellar cardiovascular benefits while being easy on your joints.
Sprinting
Last but not least, you likely knew sprinting would be on this list!
"Sprinting requires explosive power, which can overstress the knees, hips, and lower back, and the abrupt acceleration and short stops place you at risk for injury," says Garcia.
Head to the rowing machine instead for a productive, low-impact workout that recruits your entire body. "It avoids the jarring impact of sprinting while strengthening muscles and improving endurance," Garcia adds.