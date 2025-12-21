4 Best Frozen Burger Patties, According to Chefs

Chefs say these packaged burgers deliver juicy flavor and texture close to fresh grilled.

A great burger should taste juicy, beefy, and freshly grilled — not like it came from a freezer. When grilling isn’t an option, packaged burgers can be a convenient backup — but only a few actually taste like the real thing. According to chefs, there are standout options that deliver the kind of rich flavor, satisfying texture, and grill-like finish you’d expect from a burger straight off the flames. To find the best ones, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite packaged burgers. Here are the top four picks.

Omaha Steaks Signature Burgers

Omaha Steaks Signature Burgers uses aged, top-notch beef and well-balanced fat content, which helps their burgers and have a richer flavor and better juiciness than many standard frozen or grocery store options. ”Omaha Steaks burgers are designed for home cooks who want that freshly grilled taste without the guesswork,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The beef is high-quality, well-seasoned, and retains its juiciness when cooked in a skillet or on the grill. The texture holds up well, giving you that satisfying bite you’d expect from a burger cooked at a restaurant. When grilled or seared properly, these burgers deliver the flavor and aroma of a classic fresh-off-the-grill burger.”

Applegate Naturals Grass-Fed Burgers

For 35 years, Applegate Naturals has been creating all-natural, organic meats sourced from its own farms, where animals are treated humanely. The brand’s grass-fed burgers are another favorite for Chef Dennis. ”Applegate Naturals provides grass-fed beef burgers that feel like a premium restaurant option,” he says. “The beef has a rich, natural flavor, and because the patties are thick and evenly formed, they cook consistently without drying out.” Chef Dennis adds, “From a texture and taste perspective, these burgers are much closer to homemade quality than typical mass-market frozen options. They’re simple, flavorful, and satisfying, especially when grilled or pan-seared.”

Trader Joe’s Organic Ground Beef Patties 85/15

Trader Joe's Organic Ground Beef Patties 85/15 has one ingredient–organic beef and Chef Dennis raves about the quality and taste. "The beef is lean but still juicy, and the seasoning is light enough that it enhances rather than overwhelms the natural taste of the meat," he says. "These burgers cook evenly and develop a nice crust on the outside, matching the experience of a fresh grilled burger." Chef Dennis adds, "For busy home cooks, they're an easy way to get a restaurant-style burger without sacrificing taste or texture."

Amylu White Cheddar & Caramelized Onion Burger

The Amylu White Cheddar & Caramelized Onion Burger set a high standard for packaged burgers. They’re healthy, high-quality and delicious, according to Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com. “Healthy, no antibiotic ground chicken, plus 18 grams of protein for one of the best prepackaged burgers I’ve ever had,” she says. Kirk buys them at Costco regularly and loves that they’re precooked. “I like them on a bun, but sometimes I’ll just chop them up on a salad,” she shares. “But, one of my favorite aspects of these burgers is that they only have 1 gram of sugar, and sometimes sugar is hiding in prepackaged ingredients, but not these clean eating burgers.”