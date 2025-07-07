Panda Express Just Brought Back This Fan-Favorite Item

Fans of spicy food will be thrilled to hear Panda Express is bringing back a fan-favorite chicken item: Hot Orange Chicken, a limited time-only upgrade to the Original Orange Chicken. The Hot Orange option gets a nice bold kick thanks to six scoops of crushed and dried chilis for the ultimate sweet, spicy, umami-laden flavor. The dish is available nationwide from July 9 to September 30 (while supplies last), at Panda Express locations nationwide.

So how spicy is the Hot Orange? It depends on who you ask. Some social media commenters say it’s too spicy, others say it barely has any heat. I tried the Hot Orange myself, and as someone with a fairly decent heat tolerance, I found it pleasant but not overwhelmingly spicy. Just enough kick to really balance out the sweetness of the chicken and when paired with rice, it’s a solid meal.

Fans who got to try the dish last year and thought it was gone for good will be thrilled the Hot Orange is back. “Bring back Hot Orange Chicken please 😭😭😭. Please bring it back Idk how much longer I can wait,” one Redditor posted. “I went Friday and was so disappointed that it wasn’t available,” another commented.

July 15 is National Orange Chicken Day, a celebration of the dish invented by Panda Express in 1987. The chain is honoring this iconic American-Chinese staple by offering a free small entree of the Original Orange Chicken or Hot Orange Chicken to guests who order a plate from 2-4 p.m. in-store at Panda’s NYC Midtown location (835 3rd Ave), from July 15 to July 20. Those who don’t live near NYC can visit one of Panda’s 2,500+ restaurants nationwide to enjoy the Original Orange Chicken, Hot Orange Chicken, and much more.

“You have got to at least get the Honey Walnut Shrimp. Some people don’t like the walnuts so you don’t have to eat them. The shrimp itself doesn’t taste like walnuts imo and I constantly have to stop myself from eating it every break,” one fan shared on Reddit. “I never understood the honey walnut shrimp until trying it. It’s good!” another agreed. One employee revealed what people order the most at their particular location: “Honey Walnut Shrimp and Orange Chicken! These are our best sellers. Also skip the fried rice chow mein is top tier,” they said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Special mention should also be made for the Beijing Beef, which is frequently mentioned on social media as being a fan-favorite menu item. “The Beijing beef is so good. Love the unique combination of the crunchy beef and the rich succulent flavors that follow,” one fan shared. “Yeah it’s my go to for sure. I like the honey sesame chicken breast close 2nd,” another agreed.

Remember, the Hot Orange Chicken is only available until September 30, so try it before it disappears for another year.