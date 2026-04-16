6 Chain Restaurants With Bigger Fried Chicken Baskets Than Any Other Chain

Chain restaurants serving oversized fried chicken baskets for sharing.

What is better than a piece of fried chicken? A basket or bucket filled with strips, pieces, or chunks of it. Whether you are starving, want leftovers, or need to feed a family or large group, there are lots of options when it comes to jumbo-sized portions of fried chicken. However, not all of them are diner-approved. Where can you get the biggest and most delicious servings of juicy, fried chicken? Here are 6 chain restaurants with the largest fried chicken baskets.

Raising Cane’s Caniac Combo

The Raising Cane’s Caniac Combo is the biggest meal at the popular southern chain. It comes with six crispy chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, two Cane’s sauces, and a large 32-oz drink. And, it’s delicious. “Fresh Raising Cane’s literally melts in your mouth…they use the tenderloin part of the breast only,” says Redditor u/idontevenliftbrah. “100% best tenders in fast food market. They actually use real chicken tenderloins,” another writes.

Bojangles Family Chicken Meal

Bojangles Family Chicken Meal is available in a 20-piece and 10-biscuit meal, which comes with 20 pieces of Bojangles’ world-famous chicken, made with a special blend of seasonings and fried to perfection, along with 10 made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits. There is also the 20-piece jumbo tailgate, which comes with twenty pieces of Bojangles chicken, four picnic fixin’s, ten made-from-scratch biscuits and a gallon of Legendary Iced Tea. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” writes one Redditor. The only con? There aren’t enough restaurants. “Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast,” adds another.

Popeyes Signature Bucket

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Popeyes offers family meals featuring 16-piece Tenders and 16-piece fried chicken bundles, each with three sides and eight biscuits. You can’t go wrong with either, per diners. “Besides Korean fried chicken this is easily the best answer. No other fast food chain comes CLOSE to the product Popeyes makes,” a Redditor says. Some diners say it is “crispier and just tastes better” compared to KFC.

Jollibee Bucket Treat Family Pack

Jollibee’s Chickenjoy buckets, featuring its famously crispy and juicy chicken pieces, are a newer legend amongst chicken fans. There are various options to feed a group, which include a bucket of chicken, sides, drinks, and its famous pies. “Jollibee is the best fried chicken in the area. Drums and thighs only, spicy or regular, served with gravy on the side,” writes a Redditor in Northern Virginia. “Jollibee is delicious,” adds another. The chicken is “tender and juicy,” is “not oversalted,” and is just delicious. “It’s fantastic. No joke. I’m very glad I don’t live near one. I would gain enough weight be able to eat at Heart Attack Grill for free,” writes a fan.

KFC Family Bucket Meal

KFC’s fried chicken, which comes in the iconic red and white striped bucket, is legendary and seasoned with 11 herbs and spices. You can get an eight-, 12-, or 16-piece meal, starting at around $20. “Choose between Variety Bucket (2 drums, 2 thighs, 2 breasts and 2 wings) or our all-dark meat Drum & Thigh Bucket (4 drums and 4 thighs),” says KFC. One diner calls the bucket experience at KFC “a blast.”

Krispy Krunchy

The Krispy Chicken Family Meal, $34.99, from Krispy Krunchy, has a cult following. It comes with 12 pieces of hand-breaded Signature Chicken, 6 honey biscuits, and family-size potato wedges. There is also the Krispy Chicken + Tenders Family Meal, $45.99: 12 pieces of hand-breaded signature chicken, 6 pieces of hand-breaded chicken tenders, 6 honey biscuits, and family potato wedges. “Krispy Krunchy blows everyone else away, and they’re found in gas stations,” says one Redditor.