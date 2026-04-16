4 Popular Steakhouses With the Best Bone-In Kansas City Strip and Fries

Top chains serving high-quality steaks and perfectly seasoned fries.

A Kansas City strip steak is similar to the New York strip, but with a little more fat on the cut compared to the New York version. This popular steak is rich and flavorful, especially the bone-in options. While New York strip steak is found at practically any steakhouse spot, Kansas City steaks are a little harder to find, but always worth the hunt. Here are four steakhouse chains with delicious bone-in Kansas City strips you need to try immediately.

801 Chophouse

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801 Chophouse has a fan-favorite 20 oz bone-In Kansas City Strip diners can pair with fries for the ultimate steakhouse meal. That’s not all: Guests can also choose from a Dry-Aged Porterhouse, Delmonico, or Bone In New York Strip. Extra hungry? Get a side of Lobster Macaroni & Cheese made with Mornay Sauce, Tarragon, and Herbed Bread Crumbs.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has an 18 oz Dry Aged Bone-In Kansas City Strip dry aged in-house for 18-24 days and carved by an in-house butcher. The Kona-Crusted Dry Aged Bone-In KC Strip with Shallot Butter is also outstanding. Diners can enjoy these steaks with the restaurant’s famous Parmesan Truffle Fries: Crisp and golden fries seasoned with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and white truffle oil.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Kansas City Strip at LongHorn Steakhouse is “a classic done right”: This thick, custom 12 oz cut is seasoned edge to edge, and kissed by the flame to enhance its rich, distinct flavor. Pair this rich steak with the Seasoned French Fries or even the Loaded Baked Potato for an unforgettable meal.

Mastro’s

Mastro’s has an 18 oz bone-In Kansas City Strip 18oz Mastro’s is excellent with the regular French Fries cooked in Wagyu Beef Tallow. “I ordered the bone in ribeye with an 8oz prawn, while my brother ordered the Kansas City strip. Both of our steaks were cooked to perfection. I ordered mine medium and my brother ordered medium-well, and it came out exactly as expected,” one diner shared.