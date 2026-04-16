6 Fast-Food Chains With the Best Fried Fish Sandwiches and Creamy Coleslaw

These popular chains serve the top-rated crispy fish fillets and creamy sides.

Coleslaw is a staple side for seafood classics like fried fish sandwiches, with the creamy, crunchy condiment perfectly balancing the crispy deep-fried fish. This combo is ideal for a hearty meal that won’t leave you feeling sluggish, plus the white fish is packed with protein. If you’re in the mood for this truly delicious seafood classic, several spots get it right. Here are six fast-food chains with the best fried fish sandwiches and creamy coleslaw.

Long John Silver’s

The Fried Fish Sandwich at Long John Silver’s is a fan-favorite menu item: Made with a flaky, tender fried fish fillet, this sandwich comes with pickles and tartar sauce on a soft bun. Diners can opt for a side of coleslaw with this popular menu item, a perfect pairing with Fish, Chicken, Shrimp, and just about anything, the chain says. Coleslaw is commonly paired with the many platters and baskets too.

Captain D’s

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Captain D’s has some hearty combos on the menu, like the Giant Fish Sandwich Combo: This meal comes with two Batter Dipped Fish fillets on a toasty bun with tangy tartar sauce and shredded lettuce, served with your choice of one side and a refreshing beverage. Sides include French Fries, Green Beans, and of course coleslaw made from fresh cabbage combined with Captain D’s own signature sweet slaw dressing.

Culver’s

Culver’s famous North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is a fan-favorite menu item not just for seafood lovers but anyone who appreciates exceptional food. Made with a hand cut, hand battered fillet of crispy cod and tartar sauce,lettuce and Wisconsin Cheddar, this sandwich pairs perfectly with the chain’s creamy, crunchy coleslaw. The slaw is also a must-have with the North Atlantic Cod Dinner and Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp Dinner.

Popeyes

Popeyes has a seasonal Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich diners wish was a year-round item. This sandwich is made with Alaska Flounder filet marinated in Louisiana herbs and crispy coating, fried to golden brown perfection atop a toasted buttery brioche bun. This sandwich is even better when paired with the chain’s creamy coleslaw made from cabbage and carrots.

Bojangles

The Bojangles Bojangler® Fish Sandwich is a seasonal menu item that usually appears during Lent. The original Bojangler features a crispy, panko-breaded Alaskan Pollock filet seasoned with Bo’s Famous Seasoning, topped with a slice of American cheese and served on a toasted bun with Duke’s tartar sauce. Guests can also make it a Bojangler Deluxe, adding shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and pickles for an upgraded take on the classic sandwich that brings extra crunch and freshness to every bite. Pair it with the Bojangles coleslaw, a creamy, crunchy coleslaw made with chopped cabbage and carrots blended with Bojangles’ own delicious dressing, and you’re all set.

Friendly’s

Diners at Friendly’s can order creamy coleslaw as a side to the Friendly’s Fishamajig SuperMelt Sandwich. This delicious menu item is made with crispy golden-breaded Haddock topped with American cheese and tartar sauce, served on grilled white bread. Coleslaw is also a side with the New England Fish ‘N’ Chips and Clam Strip Platter.