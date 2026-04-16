7 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Battered Cod and Seasoned Fries

Enjoy crispy fried fish and flavorful fries at these top-rated chains.

Battered cod and fries, or fish and chips, is a popular seafood combo at fast food and sit-down restaurants alike. Part of the appeal is how versatile this dish is—diners can enjoy a variety of sauces and dips with this meal, and different types of fries. Seasoned fries are usually coated in some sort of mix with spices like garlic and paprika, making a nice change from regular salted fries. If you want something extra-flavorful to pair with crispy, crunchy fried cod, here are seven chain restaurants serving delicious beer-battered cod and seasoned fries.

Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant

The Beer-Battered Fish & Chips at the Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant chain is a fan-favorite menu item. This dish is made with Märzen-battered cod, tartar sauce, coleslaw, and seasoned salt & pepper fries. “Easily ranks among the best I’ve had in the U.S., and surprisingly close to the quality I’ve enjoyed in England,” one diner shared. “The portion was generous, the batter light and crispy, and the fish perfectly cooked. I opted for the garlic fries—an excellent choice.”

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Craft Beer Battered Fish & Chips at McCormick & Schmick’s is made with prime beer-battered cod, house made tartar, coleslaw, and tasty seasoned fries. Diners can also opt for Truffle Fries as an alternative to the regular seasoned fries, as with the Wagyu Steak Frites (shallot confit and sauce au poivre).

Red Robin

Red Robin is known for delicious burgers and sandwiches, but the chain also has excellent cod and fries. The Hand-Battered Fish & Chips is made with golden-fried white fish filets with tartar sauce, coleslaw and Steak Fries, with the option to go for garlic fries instead. “This tasty catch comes with cool, crunchy cole slaw for a little fresh crunch and our famous Bottomless Steak Fries®—because who wants to stop at just one helping?” the chain says.

TGI Friday’s

TGI Fridays has a Fish & Chips plate made with beer-battered golden cod fillets served with seasoned fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. Diners should check their local restaurant for special deals and offers, as they might be different depending on location.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has delicious Chesapeake Fries to enjoy with several menu items, from fried fish and shrimp to lobster and much more. The classic Fish & Chips plate is made with beer-battered, wild-caught cod served with Chesapeake fries, coleslaw and hush puppies. The fried flounder and crunchy chicken strips are also delicious.

Bennigan’s

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Bennigan’s has delicious cod and fries, made in a traditional pub-style. The Finn’s Beer-Battered Fish & Chips is made with tender cod loins hand-crafted in a delicious beer batter, lightly fried to crispy and golden brown. This fish is served with Homestyle French Fries, kicked-up coleslaw and jalapeño tartar sauce.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill diners can enjoy classic fried fish and seasoned fries at the popular seafood chain. The Fish & Chips plate is made with crispy cod served with coleslaw and tartar sauce, and served with seasoned french fries. The restaurant also offers seasoned roasted potatoes as a side.