5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Catfish and Cornbread Muffins

Where to find crispy fried catfish with classic cornbread at chain restaurants.

A crispy fried fish meal just hits the spot when you’re hungry, but catfish can be harder to come by. If you’re looking for a true southern meal, there are staples throughout chain restaurants that serve some of the most delicious fried catfish with its perfect pair, cornbread, giving you that comfort food feel. Here are five chain restaurants where you can find this combination.

Cracker Barrel

Whether you like chain restaurants or not, you can’t argue that Cracker Barrel isn’t legit. They have some really delicious breakfast items and southern classics that diners have grown to know and love. Their fried catfish meal includes two cornmeal fried U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets, served with a tangy tartar sauce, and hush puppies, in addition to sides, and biscuits or corn muffins.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Georgia’s Restaurant

At Georgia’s Restaurant, their fried catfish consists of US certified farm raised catfish seasoned with creole and coated in a cornmeal crust. The fried fish pairs perfectly with their cornbread and honey butter. “Always love it here! It brings us so much comfort and seems as if it has quickly become our go-to spot,” a reviewer said.

Cornbread Soul

Cornbread Soul is a casual soul food restaurant, focusing on authentic dishes made from scratch. They serve both fried catfish meals and a fried catfish po’boy sandwich, ideal with some cornbread and butter made from scratch on the side.

Fixins Soul Kitchen

The fried fish at Fixins Soul Kitchen consists of catfish fillets, coated in cornmeal crust, and served with corn, fritters and your choice of sides. They also have a fish sandwich that they make with the cornmeal crusted catfish, topped with their ranch dressing, lemon tartar, cheese, lettuce, onion, and house pickles. Of course, don’t forget to add some cornbread muffins on the side.

Red Fish Grill

Red Fish Grill has some truly delicious menu items like their warm skillet cornbread served with roasted chilis, hot honey butter, and cheddar on the side of one of their platters. The Fried Gulf Seafood Platter includes their crispy fried catfish, among other seafood like oysters and shrimp with red beans & rice, cornbread, and plenty of ravigote sauce on the side. “We also had the fried fish platter and the andouille crusted gulf fish. The fried catfish was delicious,” a reviewer said on Yelp. “The food was worth the wait! I would wait 7 hours just to get some more of that Catfish,” another said.