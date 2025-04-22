Panera Just Introduce a Wild New Item with a Toasted Twist

Panera just launched a new bread customers are already buzzing about—the new Croissant Toast bread, which is a sandwich bread made from croissant dough. The flakey, buttery new bread is a key part of two new menu items at the chain: Croque Monsieur Croissant Toast and Fromage Croissant Toast. The limited-time Croque Monsieur is made with Black Forest ham, provolone and asiago cheeses, and a caramelized onion and gruyere spread, while the limited-time Fromage is a toasted sandwich made with provolone, American cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, and garlic aioli.

"I tried the frontage sandwich today and I really liked it! I'm surprised to see everyone's comments here. I personally love the bread," one customer shared. "It's definitely expensive for the number of calories you're getting, but will be fun while it's around. I'm gonna try doctoring it up with some of the free toppings."

More than one shopper says the sandwiches are very filling. "I tried the ham version last night. It was a 'weighty' sandwich. I ordered in cafe and added more carmelized onions. I think it will be one time thing for me. Tonight I tried the carmelized onion spread on the chicken bacon rancher no ranch. It was a tasty addition. Yes right now my life is Panera to Panera," one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another customer said the sandwiches might actually be too generously portioned. "This is honestly a giant sandwich," the Redditor shared. "They may be investing too much in the cheese. It was not balanced. It is probably costly for them to produce. I'll bet my sandwich was 3/4 lb. It may be financially practical for two people to split it with a pick two of soup or salad. I usually get the Turkey sandwich on sourdough and can finish it. This one I only got through half."

Other new additions to Panera's spring menu are the Strawberry Caprese Salad, plus the return of fan-favorite seasonal items such as the Strawberry Poppyseed Salad, and Mexican Corn Chowder.

"I tried it today, and it was delicious! I would recommend trying it with the fuji apple dressing," one Redditor raved about the Caprese Salad. "I had it today and it was tasty. I think Panera is going to need to invest in new bowls though — my full-size salad didn't even fill it up halfway, and there were only four strawberry halves," another commented. One customer is very relieved their favorite Poppyseed Salad is making a return. "I was also terrified this meant the poppyseed wasn't coming. Manager quickly assured me they are both being brought to the menu when they saw the panic in my eyes lol. Scared for the wrath from the public if Panera ever doesn't bring the poppyseed back for a summer."